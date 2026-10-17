Nicky Gumbel elected to Church of England parliament with a call to put evangelism first 

Nicky Gumbel preaching his farewell sermon at HTB in 2022.

The founder of the globally influential Alpha Course, the Rev Nicky Gumbel, has been elected to the Church of England’s General Synod.

The 71-year-old former vicar of Holy Trinity Brompton (HTB) was elected to represent the Diocese of London in the House of Clergy, marking his first term on the Church’s national governing body.

General Synod is the Church of England’s national governing body. It debates and approves legislation, agrees forms of worship, considers national and international issues affecting the Church and approves its annual budget.

It consists of three houses: Bishops, Clergy and Laity. Members are elected to serve five-year terms.

Gumbel is urging the Church of England to make evangelism a central priority, warning against internal disputes and institutional concerns risk overshadowing its mission to share the Christian message.

In his election manifesto, he expressed optimism that a new chapter could be beginning.

“We have a new Archbishop. We will have a new Synod. It is a new season,” he wrote, according to Premier Christian News.

Gumbel was ordained in 1986 and later became vicar of HTB for 17 years. During his time at the London church, the Alpha Course became a major international evangelistic initiative, helping churches introduce people to the Christian faith through a series of sessions exploring questions about life, faith and God. Since stepping down as vicar in 2022, Gumbel has served as a full-time Alpha chaplain.

A central theme of his manifesto is the need for Christians to concentrate on what unites them, rather than allowing disagreements within the denomination to dominate its attention.

"The time has come for us to unite in love for a whole generation that has never heard how much they are loved by God," he said.

Gumbel has also pointed to what he sees as growing interest in Christianity among Generation Z and Generation Alpha, and proposes the creation of a national leadership pathway for younger people who feel called to full-time ministry.

His manifesto also states that if church buildings, halls and vicarages are to be sold, this should only be to other parts of the Christian Church.