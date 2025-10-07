New map shows places with no access to Bible

(Photo: Open Doors)

A groundbreaking report has revealed that millions of Christians worldwide still live without access to the Bible—an issue most acute in countries where believers face persecution or poverty.

The Bible Access List, released through a collaboration of Christian organisations including Open Doors International and Digital Bible Society, identifies the regions where Scripture is hardest to obtain.

The study ranks Somalia, Afghanistan, Yemen, North Korea, and Mauritania as the countries with the most severe Bible restrictions.

Other nations with significant Bible shortages include the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Ethiopia, India, and China. They amount to millions of Christians who still want but lack a copy of God's Word.

In many areas, especially in parts of Malaysia, cultural Christianity exists without true engagement with Scripture, leaving believers without a biblical foundation to challenge traditional practices.

Across countries like China, North Korea and Algeria, government clampdowns have forced churches into secrecy, where distributing even a fragment of the Bible can result in imprisonment.

Escalating violence and censorship have led to the destruction of churches and Christian bookstores, with Bible distributors often arrested or killed for their efforts to make God’s Word accessible.

The findings link restricted Bible access directly to persecution, poverty, and government suppression.

Ryan Brown, CEO of Open Doors US, said: “Where Christians face the greatest persecution, they also face the greatest barriers to accessing God’s Word.

“This isn't coincidence—it's strategy. Oppressive governments, extremist groups and local actors such as extended families understand that cutting believers off from Scripture weakens their faith and fractures their communities.”

In remote parts of Malaysia, one man who cannot be named for security reasons explained how he grew up calling himself Christian but had never read the Bible.

He recalled to Open Doors: “I had heard about Bibles, but not about Jesus. In my village, there was so much reliance on cultural practices and beliefs that no one really mentioned anything about Jesus.”

Everything changed when the Malaysian resident finally received a Bible through Open Doors’ Ground Zero programme, which teaches Scripture to young adults moving into higher education.

His newfound faith empowered him to lead his family in prayer, even through spiritual challenges.

He said: “When I read the Bible, it always says God is with us and not to be afraid. I remember those verses wherever I go.

“The Bible provided me with the most valuable knowledge I could ask for. If we don't strengthen our faith, we will be easily influenced.”

Researchers compiled the Bible Access List after years of global interviews and extensive data analysis, revealing a threefold crisis.

By pinpointing the areas where the need for Scripture is most urgent, it believes that Christian agencies can better direct efforts to provide Scripture in local languages and formats.