Militants in Nigeria give Christian villagers ultimatum

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Christians from the Ungwan Mato community in Kebbi State Nigeria have reportedly been presented with an ultimatum by an Islamist militant group demanding they convert, leave, renounce Christ or pay a tax.

The report comes from Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), which said it received information from members of the community. The ultimatum came from a relatively new group known as the Lakurawa.

The group emerged a few years ago and according to a BBC report began by promising to protect locals from bandits and cattle thieves. However, the group soon began making more ideological demands, checking peoples’ phones and having them flogged if they had music on them.

Nigeria designated the Lakurawa as a terrorist group in January 2025, accusing it of hostage taking, attacks on officials and cattle theft.

In the latest alleged outrage, members of the group opened fire on the local Evangelical Church Winning All church. The group had intended to burn it down but couldn’t find any petrol. Once again, the militants made off cattle. While no-one was killed in the incident, at least one person was wounded by gunfire.

Nigerian authorities have long been criticised for their failure to take action against the militant and bandit groups that plague parts of the country. However, the country has recorded a rare win, with 21 kidnapped hostages being rescued as the result of a successful military operation.

Mervyn Thomas, founder and President of CSW, said the residents of Ungwan Mato had been presented with "an impossible and unjust ultimatum".

"While congratulating Operation Fansan Yamma on its rescue of victims in Kangiwa, we urge both state and federal authorities to ensure that the operations of the Joint Task Force are extended as a matter of urgency to include the protection of the residents of Ungwan Mato," he said, adding that he was "highly concerned" for their welfare.

“Ungoverned spaces must be reclaimed from violent insurgents as a matter of urgency. However, combatting the transnational threat posed by Lakurawa effectively and definitively will only be achieved in genuine cooperation with neighbouring countries, including those in the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).”