Christian publisher celebrates 'extraordinary year' after scooping Publisher of the Year award

Christian publisher SPCK is celebrating “an extraordinary year” after being declared Publisher of the Year at the Christian Resources Together Awards 2026.

The Society for Promoting Christian Knowledge also saw a number of its titles pick up accolades at the event. Staying Faithful, by Traitors winner Harry Clark won Audiobook of the Year, All The Times You Were Not There by Emma Fowle picked up the Biography of the Year award, and God, AI and The End of History by John Lennox was recognised as the Christian Life Book of the Year.

SPCK has a history dating back to 1698 and in the last decade or so has seen significant expansion. In 2015 it merged with Inter-Varsity Press. In 2021 the group became Britain’s largest Christian publisher, following its acquisition of Lion Hudson.

Earlier this month SPCK acquired US based publisher William B Eerdmans, making it “the world’s leading independent Christian publisher of theology, biblical studies, and Christian trade”.

Sam Richardson, CEO of SPCK Group, said, “Being named Publisher of the Year is a huge moment for SPCK Group. It recognises an extraordinary year for our authors and our team — a year in which we’ve grown, reached new audiences and seen books about Christian faith become part of much bigger cultural conversations.

“That is what we want SPCK Group to be doing: publishing books that engage seriously with the world we live in, strengthen and equip Christian readers around the globe, and bring light and truth to some of the most difficult questions of our time.”

Richardson also praised the award-winning books and their authors as “exceptional".

“These awards belong to our authors and to the remarkable people across SPCK who champion their work, and to the booksellers and bookstores who put these books into readers’ hands and help them find their audience," said Richardson.

"We’re deeply grateful for the role they play in bringing important books into communities and conversations across the country.”