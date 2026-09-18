Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople receives honorary doctorate

His All-Holiness Bartholomew with Chair of Governors Dr Tim Fooks and Vice Chancellor Dr Symeon Dagkas (Photo: University of Chichester)

The spiritual leader of over 300 million Orthodox Christians has received a new accolade – an Honorary Doctor of Divinity from the University of Chichester.

Bartholomew, Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, took up his current role in 1991 and has used his tenure to promote inter-faith and inter-denominational peace and understanding. He has also devoted considerable time to environmental concerns, the promotion of peace, religious freedom and to theological scholarship.

In particular, Bartholomew’s keen interest in the environment has sometimes led to him being known as the “Green Patriarch”.

The University of Chichester, which was itself founded by an Anglican bishop nearly 200 years ago, said that the Patriarch’s “commitment to learning, leadership and service” as well as “respect for diversity” aligned with its own values.

It said that in bestowing the honorary doctorate, it was “recognising Bartholomew's outstanding contribution to theological leadership, interfaith understanding, environmental stewardship and the promotion of peace and human dignity”.

Bartholomew was born Demetrios Arhondonis in 1940 on the island of Imvros, now known as Gökçeada, in Turkey. He studied theology at the Theological School of Halki before undertaking further studies in Rome, Switzerland and Germany. He later completed a doctorate in Canon Law at the University of Athens.

He has argued that environmental responsibility is not simply a scientific or political matter, but also a moral and spiritual one, and that the protection of the natural world is linked with questions of human dignity, poverty, social justice and the responsibilities of present generations towards those who will come after them.

In his address to graduates on receiving the honorary doctorate, Bartholomew said he was “filled with joy and gratitude” and spoke at length about his own life and his conception of human freedom.

He concluded his remarks saying, “I express once more my sincere thanks to the University of Chichester for the honour of my inclusion in the company of its Honorary Doctors; I congratulate our Graduates once again; and I thank you all for your presence and your attention.”