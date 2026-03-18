John Cleese says Britain is Christian at the 'deepest level'

(Photo: X/John Cleese)

It may be surprising to some that one of the comedy minds behind Monty Python’s Life of Brian should come out in defence of Britain’s Christian heritage, but this is what has now occurred.

John Cleese, writing on X, said that “Christian values” have determined the character of the country at the “deepest level”.

Responding to a post by Susan Hall, leader of the Conservative group in the London Assembly, on how Britain’s status as a Christian country must be preserved, Cleese wrote, “Despite the many mistakes made by churches, for centuries British people have been influenced by Christ's teaching. If these values are replaced by Islamic ones, this will not be Britain any more."

The Life of Brian is considered controversial, with many Christians believing it to be blasphemous, although Cleese has always denied this. In 2019, speaking on The Dick Cavett Show, Cleese said, "It is not against Christ or anything Christ said. It is against the manifestations of ... [organized religion or followers]. It does not make fun of Christ at any moment."

Britain’s Christian status has become a political issue in recent days.

The Green Party, which is led by a Jew and a Muslim, have called for the disestablishment of the Church of England. Meanwhile, Restore Britain, for which Cleese has expressed some support, has called for a re-emphasis on Britain’s Christian heritage.

Christian author Adrian Hilton said that reporting on the Green plan to disestablish the Church is “confused”, noting that Green leader Zack Polanski appears to have called for the Church to appoint its own leader and to be self-governing. In fact, this is already the case.

Writing on X, Hilton said, “They say the CofE would become ‘self-governing’. In what sense is it now not? More importantly, what does Zack plan to do with all the property when he (effectively) privatises the Church? Give it (worth £billions) to CofE PLC ? Sell it off to the highest bidder (St Paul's to the House of Saud)?

“Who gets the Royal Peculiars (fancy a Costa at the shrine of Edward the Confessor)? Who buys my parish church? ‘The King is still the head of the church to this day.’ No, he isn't: he is the Supreme Governor; Jesus is the Head.”

Concerns about the erosion of Britain’s Christian heritage have been heightened in recent weeks by the government’s new 'anti-Muslim hostility' definition. Critics say the definition effectively privileges Islam, providing it with status and protections not afforded other religions in Britain. The definition may also act as an Islamic blasphemy law by the back door, critics have said.

The Free Speech Union has said it is launching a legal challenge against the definition.