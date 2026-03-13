From despair to deliverance: The Gospel at work in a former drug mule and prisoner

Shepherd Pani’s journey from crime and prison, to restoration and purpose, is the kind of story that challenges what we believe about grace. His transformation, told in the new book by Authentic Media, Never Beyond Hope, is not only a story of personal resilience, but a vivid demonstration of what can happen when God steps into a life that seems beyond repair.

Christian Today spoke with Jemimah Wright, co-author of Never Beyond Hope, to hear more about Shepherd’s story as a former drug mule and convict, and the amazing redemption he experienced in Christ - and why she felt so compelled to tell it.

What first drew you to Shepherd Pani’s story, and what made you decide it needed to be told in Never Beyond Hope?

I first heard about Shepherd through Jeremiah Coffman, a volunteer with the Message Trust, who met Shepherd when he came out of prison. It was Jeremiah who suggested I write his story and when I eventually met Shepherd at the Gangstar Café - the Message Trust café in Cape Town - I immediately thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this story is phenomenal!’

I’ve always felt that God has called me to release hope by showing what He has done - the power of testimony. And Shepherd’s story is unmistakably God. His life was going nowhere; it was bleak. He was at rock bottom, and God completely turned his life around.

What does his story teach us about redemption?

That no one is too far from redemption. Shepherd would have discounted himself - he was involved in theft and drug trafficking, and he admits he wasn’t honourable with women before he met Jesus.

His story gives hope to anyone who feels they’ve gone too far or done too much wrong. It’s like the prodigal son turning back to the Father. Jesus stands with arms wide open.

This book is a powerful reminder that despite a person’s circumstances, they are absolutely not beyond God’s reach. Shepherd didn’t even know how to read or write, and he taught himself by reading the Bible. I believe the Holy Spirit helped him, but he also had time and focus in prison. It’s a powerful reminder that the Bible is a weapon—sharper than a double-edged sword.

How do you see the gospel reflected in his journey from hardship to restoration?

The gospel is good news, and Shepherd’s life shouts the good news of Jesus. His story shows that Jesus works. He surrendered everything, and God became a father to him - providing for him, opening doors, and giving him a purpose far beyond anything he could have imagined.

In the epilogue, Shepherd talks about how when men dream, they dream for themselves, but when the vision is from God, it’s for the benefit of others. That’s the beauty of the gospel.

The blessing of Jesus in Shepherd’s life has spread far and wide - to his family, his community, and hopefully to other prisoners who need hope. It’s exponential. It reminds me of Ephesians 3:20: God can do immeasurably more than we ask or imagine. I see that all over Shepherd’s story.

Were there parts of Shepherd’s story that were difficult to write? How did you handle that?

The whole book was difficult in some ways because it required so much detail. I didn’t grow up in a South African township, and I didn’t know the nuances of the culture or of ancestor worship.

Different cultures tell stories differently. For example, when Shepherd talked about “family,” it was much broader than what I grew up with. In my English background, family means your parents and blood relatives. In African culture, cousins are your brothers and sisters.

How did this collaboration strengthen your own faith?

I feel so grateful for my job because I get to write stories of what God has done. Shepherd’s story is another reminder of God’s goodness and power. I’ve written several biographies, and no matter the background or country, the thread is always the same: God’s faithfulness.

His story reminded me that God is able, even when we don’t understand His timing. When we’re living our own story, we can’t see the bigger picture.

In my own life, before I met my husband, I was living with my parents. My dad died of prostate cancer in 2020, and everything felt bleak. I used to tell people, “It’s just a page or a chapter of a bigger story God hasn’t finished,” but inside I felt like my life was a dead end. Then God moved - He brought me to South Africa, connected me with my husband, and changed everything.

I often think of Moses and the Israelites at the Red Sea. God had done miracle after miracle, and then they hit a dead end. They must have wondered, ‘Where are you, God?’ We all face those moments. But God is faithful, and He moves in His timing and His way, for His glory.

What do you hope readers will gain from reading Shepherd’s story?

Two things: hope in who God is, and the truth that no life is beyond hope - just like the title says. I also want readers to be reminded of God’s power, that He is alive and active today.

I hope the book reaches people who feel hopeless or whose lives resemble Shepherd’s. That’s the power of testimony - when you hear about someone who was where you are, and you see what God did for them, it gives you a drop of hope. And that drop can spark faith that God could do it for you too.

Never Beyond Hope is out from Authentic Media on 13 March. Jemimah Wright is a freelance journalist, author and deputy editor at Premier’s Woman Alive magazine.