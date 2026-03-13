Christian charity fears for struggling mums amid funding cuts

Christian charity launches Mother’s Day campaign amid fears funding cuts could leave vulnerable mothers without support

A Christian Birmingham charity supporting parents with prenatal and postnatal depression has launched a new campaign ahead of Mother’s Day on March 15, warning that funding cuts could leave vulnerable mothers without vital support.

Acacia Family Support is appealing for donations through its campaign 'Motherhood – Not What You Expected?' after losing a significant portion of its funding.

Established in 2003 by Emma Borg and Rachel Gregory, two mothers who have themselves experienced perinatal mental health issues, Acacia Family Support now assists hundreds of parents in Birmingham each year.

The organisation says reductions in NHS funding alongside falling donations and grant income have created a £150,000 shortfall, amounting to around 20% of its annual budget.

The charity fears that without urgent financial support, some mothers experiencing pregnancy-related mental health problems may struggle to access early help.

Acacia’s acting director, Becky Douglas-Jones, said the campaign aims to highlight the realities many women face during pregnancy and early motherhood – experiences that are often hidden behind idealised portrayals online and in public celebrations.

“Mother’s Day is framed as a joyful celebration of motherhood, but the reality is different for many women,” she said.

“One in four mothers experience anxiety, depression or other serious mental health problems during pregnancy or after the birth.

“When they see images of other people’s perfect Mother’s Day, it amplifies the guilt, shame and inadequacy they feel because they’re struggling to bond with their baby.”

As part of the campaign, five short videos are being shared on social media in the run-up to Mother’s Day 2026.

Each video features a mother who has received support from Acacia and shares her personal experience, covering issues such as isolation, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

The campaign also seeks to raise awareness of the importance of early intervention in perinatal mental health.

According to Acacia’s head of fundraising, Vicki Hook, the charity’s services often prevent problems from escalating into crisis.

“Birmingham has the second-highest number of instances of perinatal mental health conditions in the country,” she said. “If we can’t replace these funds, many mothers won’t get that preventative service when prompt treatment is so essential.”

She added that the initial 1,001 days of a child’s life – from pregnancy through the first two years – are pivotal for development.

“We know that children of parents who experience mental health issues at this stage are more likely to struggle with their own social and emotional development,” she stated. “They’re [new mothers] so vulnerable during that period and things can escalate really quickly. Suicide is the leading cause of death in the first year after pregnancy.”

Among those supporting the campaign is Emma Elmas, a mother of three from Cofton Hackett, who said the charity’s support helped her through one of the most difficult periods of her life.

Elmas said she struggled with overwhelming emotional distress after becoming a mother, at times experiencing suicidal thoughts.

“I started self-harming because I needed control,” she shared. “And I thought about committing suicide – not because I didn't love my children, but because I couldn't cope.”

She continued: “That's not something you can burden your husband or mum with, but I had Acacia. I was able to talk freely, without judgement. Without Acacia, I wouldn’t be here today and my children wouldn’t have a mother. I owe them everything."

Acacia works alongside NHS services and often receives referrals for mothers who require more immediate or specialised support than is available through public healthcare alone.

Its services include one-to-one sessions, group programmes and a crèche so parents can attend support appointments while their children are cared for.

Ms Douglas-Jones said the charity’s approach helps mothers feel safe enough to speak honestly about their struggles.

She highlighted that many mothers are afraid to admit that they are struggling because of a misplaced fear that social services might remove their baby.

However, she explained that the charity provides a supportive, non-judgemental environment where women can speak openly about how they are feeling.

“Acacia has a beautiful family feel, offering kindness, hope, care and gentleness,” she said. “Our mums feel welcome; they feel included; they feel special and important.

“We're a local charity. We're here for Brummie families, supported by local volunteers and staff who’ve been through perinatal mental health problems themselves and are motivated to go the extra mile.”