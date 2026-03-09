Islam, football and Ramadan breaks 

(Photo: Unsplash)

Who had football clubs promoting Islam and celebrating Ramadan on their bingo card for 2026? Not me, but then maybe I am out of touch. I was astonished when I heard of Leeds fans booing during a match against Manchester City at Elland Road, when there was a Ramadan break for Muslim players who were breaking their fast. And then I went down the rabbit hole and discovered an amazing amount of Islamic activity focused on football clubs – and most of the clubs encouraging this. I guess it shows that they are multicultural, that they care, and that they are on the right side of history.

Just a few examples:

Falkirk FC tweeted: “Falkirk Football Club was delighted to host an Iftar event in the YES Hire Fanzone on Sunday evening, which was the first event of its kind to be held at The Falkirk Stadium. Members of the local community attended the stadium to break their fast as part of a gathering organised by the Scottish Asian Business Network, supported by the club's event team and Falkirk FC Club Chaplain, Gregor McKay.As a fan-owned club, we place great importance on building relationships with everyone in our local area.”

There was an Iftar in Man United’s stadium, while Tottenham, a club normally associated with Jews, held a Ramadan call to prayer in their stadium.

In 2021, Brentford FC signed the Muslim Athlete Charter developed by Muslim organisation, Nujum Sports, to provide appropriate spaces for prayer, halal food, non-consumption of alcohol, support to Muslim staff, allow fasting during Ramadan, permit attendance at midday Friday prayers, allow Muslim players to be given space to express their views on their faith without judgement etc. Wolves, Watford, Aston Villa and Burnley have also signed it.

Isn’t this a good thing? Shouldn’t Christians welcome such religious commitment? Shouldn’t we show tolerance and accept diversity? Surely the only reason anyone would oppose this is because they are an Islamophobic, racist bigot on the ‘wrong side of history’? Dare to question, or refuse to condemn, the Leeds supporters and that is immediately how you are labelled.

Some Christian leaders have been very quick to endorse and praise the initiative. Theos for example argued that this was a great classroom for education and respect – a place where tens of thousands could be educated about ‘religion’. Of course this is a very limited education – nothing about Islamic history, how Islam was spread or what the Quran says should be done to non-believers. Theos suggested that any Christian opposition to this ‘education’ stemmed from a warped ‘Tommy Robinson’ style of Christian nationalism. The Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, was cited as saying that in a modern footballing environment, we must all “respect religion, diversity, that is the point”. At the risk of being labelled as a blasphemer against the progressive creed and a Christian nationalist, can I suggest that it is not quite as simple as that?

I was once a chaplain for the mighty Dundee FC, and I know how football chaplaincy works. One of the key things is that religious practices are not shoved down any one’s throats. I sought to provide support for all – and if a Muslim wanted particular help that only an Imam could give I would point them in that direction. But the notion that we would no longer serve pork pies because it would offend Islamic sensibilities was nowhere near anyone’s minds.

And Pep is wrong about the respect, religion and diversity. Because if that were really the case then surely it would be a level playing field for all? For example, Christian footballer Marc Guéhi was rebuked when he wrote ‘I LOVE JESUS’ on top of his captain’s armband after he was forced by the Premier League to wear their religious/political symbol, the LGBTQ rainbow flag, despite it going against his Christian faith.

In that same spirit of equity, I questioned the Falkirk statement with this tweet: “So you will be holding and supporting similar Christian based events? The local Baptists, Pentecostals and Catholics can look forward to using your stadium?” This was met with a storm of mockery and abuse. What kind of bigot are you? Others suggested that of course Falkirk would do so – if people wanted to hire the stadium. But I can hardly imagine the club endorsing and promoting a Franklin Graham rally with quite the same enthusiasm they promoted Iftar!

I was intrigued to discover that the Turkish football league does not have a policy on Ramadan breaks during games, although it does adjust game times during Ramadan periods.

I think the main issue here is that most people do not realise what is going on, and because they are largely ignorant of Islam, they think that this is a relatively small accommodation to make. After all these poor players have not been allowed to drink all day and now they get the chance shouldn’t they be given it? What kind of cruel person would want to prevent that?

Apart from the fact that there is no reason why players shouldn’t drink water on the pitch – this is often done when there is a break in play, injury or at throw-ins and corners, there is another reason why these Ramadan breaks are not necessary. Islam allows exceptions for Ramadan fasting e.g. for travellers, pregnant women, and those whose job means they cannot fast. Footballers clearly fall into that category.

But I would argue that the purpose here is not for the good of the footballers but rather to ‘educate’ Brits about Islam. Dare I say that it is part of the attempted ongoing colonisation of the UK through an Islam that demands total surrender to its will. It’s why Muslims close streets in prayer. It’s why the great hall in Westminster was a few days ago subject to an Islamic reading, attended by the Prime Minister. It’s why police will silence Christian preachers in some ‘Islamic’ areas, lest they disturb ‘community peace’. It’s why there are increasing encroachments of Islamic culture into modern British life – not as an expression of tolerance, but rather an expression of dominance. One further example of that is the upcoming Islamophobia blasphemy law – details of which have already been leaked. Which is why I need to write this while it is still legal to do so!

Personally, I wouldn’t have booed at Elland Road. I would have prayed and asked the Lord to save this nation from its increasing Islamisation. And then I would have looked for a Muslim to share Christ with – while I am still allowed to!