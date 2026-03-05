Bishop of Guildford, Andrew Watson, dies from cancer aged 64

(Photo: Diocese of Guildford)

The Bishop of Guildford, the Rt Rev Andrew Watson, has died peacefully at the age of 64, just weeks after disclosing that he had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer.

His death on Tuesday was announced to the Diocese of Guildford by the Bishop of Dorking, the Rt Rev Paul Davies, who said Bishop Watson died surrounded by his family.

In a letter to clergy and lay leaders earlier this year, Bishop Watson had spoken candidly about his diagnosis, explaining that doctors had identified an aggressive tumour in his pancreas after he experienced persistent abdominal pain.

Despite the prognosis, he expressed a calm and hopeful faith, telling the diocese he was “cheerfully persisting towards a good death” and that his belief in “the resurrection of the body and the life everlasting had only grown stronger.”

Bishop Davies described him as an inspiration to many across the diocese.

“Whilst his family mourn the loss of a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, we mourn the loss of a much-loved diocesan bishop – as well as an inspiring fellow disciple, dear brother in Christ, precious friend and special colleague,” he said.

“In the midst of the shock and sadness of the last few months, Bishop Andrew has been an inspiration. For me, personally, he has taught me so much about how we should live, and, in these past months, about how we should die.”

He encouraged members of the diocese to remain centred on “Jesus as our source of comfort, hope, salvation and strength”, he added.

News of Bishop Watson’s illness had prompted an outpouring of support across the diocese with almost 2,000 clergy and lay people gathering at Guildford Cathedral last week for an all-day prayer vigil to pray for him and his family.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, visited Bishop Watson at his home shortly before his death and later paid tribute to his life and ministry.

“Andrew was a man of deep Christian faith who lived his life in the service of Christ and others,” she said. “In the face of death, he demonstrated a calm reassurance of God’s saving grace.”

She added that over more than 40 years of ministry he had made a significant contribution to the life of the Church of England and the wider Anglican Communion.

“He was a gentle man and generous with those who held differing theological views. He will be greatly missed, not just by his family and friends, but by the whole Church," she said.

Tributes have also come from Guildford Cathedral. The Dean, the Very Rev Bob Cooper, described Bishop Watson as “a shepherd, a servant and a dear friend.”

“A man of the Gospel, Bishop Andrew led not by command but by example, giving his time and wisdom with an open hand and open heart,” he said.

Geraldine Newbold, diocesan secretary, said Bishop Watson had been deeply loved across the diocese.

“Bishop Andrew was such a wonderful, caring man, who was genuinely interested in people and loved spending time with parishioners,” she said. “His love of God, of his family, and the wider diocesan family shone through in all he did.”

Born in 1961, Bishop Watson was raised in Buckinghamshire and Hampshire. Music played a central role in his early life; he performed as a bassoonist in the National Youth Orchestra as a teenager and later composed a choral Mass to mark both his 60th birthday and the 60th anniversary of Guildford Cathedral in 2021.

He studied law at Cambridge before returning to train for ordained ministry at Ridley Hall, completing a theology degree and being ordained in the Diocese of Worcester in 1987.

After serving his curacy in Redditch, he moved to the Diocese of London, where he worked in Notting Hill and later as vicar of St Stephen’s, Twickenham, helping establish several church plants in neighbouring parishes.

He was appointed Suffragan Bishop of Aston in the Diocese of Birmingham in 2008, before becoming Bishop of Guildford in 2014.

His episcopal ministry focused strongly on discipleship, church revitalisation and community transformation.

The grandson of missionaries to China, he was also deeply committed to the global Church and particularly concerned about the plight of Christians facing persecution around the world.

After joining the House of Lords in 2022, he became an advocate for freedom of religion and belief.

Bishop Watson is survived by his wife, Beverly, their four children - Hannah, Sam, Joe and Lydia - as well as three grandchildren, his mother and three siblings.

Guildford Cathedral has been welcoming visitors wishing to pray, light a candle in remembrance or add their names to the Book of Condolence.

Details of the funeral will be announced at a later date.