Faith communities generate £250m annually for Welsh economy - report

Llandaff Cathedral in Wales. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Faith communities across Wales are delivering social action worth at least £250m a year while playing a vital role in addressing poverty, loneliness and mental health pressures, according to a major new study.

The 2025 Faith in Wales report, published by Evangelical Alliance Wales, provides the first comprehensive update in 17 years on the social, economic and civic contribution churches and other faith groups make to Welsh society.

It is structured around three central themes: public service, economic value and local resilience. The earlier 2008 study was described at the time as “groundbreaking”.

In the foreword to the new edition, Rev Canon Tim Rowlands, head of Evangelical Alliance Wales, said the original report “identified and acknowledged the significant contribution made by faith communities to life in Wales, and provided a basis for further co-operation between faith communities and policymakers.”

He noted that the 2008 research “is still often quoted today, despite its publishing date.”

The latest report, which surveyed 201 faith communities across Wales in early 2025, is intended to address a "gap" in the statistical data.

The authors state in the report’s introduction that faith communities “make up an important part of the historical, social and economic fabric of Wales,” providing not only places of worship but also spaces that “combat poverty, tackle loneliness and strengthen social cohesion.”

The report also aims to “develop a current understanding of the role that faith communities play in Welsh society, demonstrating the huge contribution they make, and the even greater impact they could have in the future.”

The study finds that 97% of faith groups run at least one community-focused initiative. These include foodbanks, debt advice services, youth work, family support, mental health initiatives and outreach to the homeless and refugees.

More than half (52%) are involved in food provision, while nearly a third (29%) provide support for people experiencing homelessness.

Faith groups are also heavily engaged in relational care - supporting families in crisis, running lunch clubs for older people, offering pastoral support and creating spaces of belonging.

The report highlights the growing importance of this work as NHS Wales allocates over £1 billion each year to mental health care.

It notes that faith participation is linked to improved wellbeing and resilience, with churches often acting as an early point of contact for those struggling.

Sites of worship are described as the “heartbeat of local communities,” functioning as civic hubs as well as centres of faith.

Over three quarters (77%) of surveyed communities hold ownership of their worship spaces, 89% offer facilities accessible to people with disabilities, and more than 50% offer free or discounted space for community groups and public bodies.

Just over a quarter (26%) operate from buildings with listed or conservation status, underlining both their historic significance and the financial pressures involved in maintaining them.

According to the report, faith groups now generate a minimum of £250m each year for Wales - up 49% in real terms compared with 2008.

This total includes an estimated £115.1 million generated through volunteer hours, £79.2 million paid out in staff salaries, £17.6 million represented by the provision of free community space, and a further £38.6 million through discounted rental of premises for community use.

The volunteer-driven value saves the public purse significant resources.

The figure exceeds the Welsh Government’s £159 million social justice budget and does not include potential tourism spending.

The conclusion describes the findings as “a statistically grounded understanding of the historical, social and economic impact that faith communities have throughout Wales.”

It states that the research demonstrates how faith groups give through “voluntary hours, paid staff and meeting spaces both for free and at a lower than market value rate.”

The study also highlights strong civic participation and notes rising ethnic diversity within Welsh churches, especially in urban areas such as Swansea, Cardiff and Newport.

More than one in five (21%) faith communities take part in government consultations, while 34% sit in on election hustings or have members serving in public office.

However, 39% of leaders say they would like deeper engagement with policymakers.

At the same time, 77% of faith communities expressed a desire to launch new initiatives - particularly in health-related support, including work with those facing long-term illness, addiction and mental health challenges.

The report identifies funding barriers as a significant obstacle, citing complex application processes and difficulties accessing grants for faith-based organisations.

Rev Rowlands said the findings are “extremely encouraging for faith communities, demonstrating their continued important and positive contribution to society.”

But he added: “It also contains a challenge regarding how faith communities could be better supported in the excellent work they do throughout Wales.”

The conclusion echoes that theme, arguing that “better support from government and engagement with wider civil society will strengthen this further and together help improve life in Wales for all.”