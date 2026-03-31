Court hearing for pastor's alleged abortion zone breach postponed

(Photo: The Christian Institute)

A retired pastor was due to appear in court on Tuesday for allegedly breaching controversial abortion buffer-zone laws, but the hearing has been postponed.

Pastor Clive Johnston, 77, was cautioned by police after holding an open-air service within 100 metres of the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine. Video footage of the incident shows Johnston preaching from John 3:16 and singing praises to God next to a large cross.

When confronted by police, Johnston said that the event was nothing to do with the issue of abortion. He told police, “We’re not mentioning an abortion … this is not a rally. This is simply proclaiming a message that will change people’s lives.”

Despite this, Johnston stands accused of intentionally influencing a protected person, or being reckless as to whether his actions had that effect.

In December District Judge Peter King asked for written submissions to help determine whether Johnston’s actions could have crossed into criminality under the current law. If convicted, Johnston could face a fine as well as a criminal record.

Johnston, who is being supported by The Christian Institute, said, “I am grateful for the kind messages of support I have received from members of the public both here and abroad, and for the prayers being offered up to God about this case by many Christians.

“My legal representatives have strongly contested the allegations against me and I pray the wider public will understand the implications of this case.”

Simon Calvert, Deputy Director of The Christian Institute, commented, “Should a law designed to stop abortion protests be used to criminalise gospel preaching? John 3:16 is a wonderful, famous verse and everyone knows it says nothing about abortion.

“We have amazing freedom in this country to share the Christian message. That’s why we’ve taken on this case. Prosecuting Pastor Johnston for preaching ‘God so loved the world’ near a hospital on a quiet Sunday is a shocking new attempt to restrict freedom of religion and freedom of speech in a part of the world where open air gospel services are a part of the culture.

“Christians are pro-life. But preaching the good news about Christ is not the same thing as protesting against abortion. The Police and the Public Prosecution Service are overstepping the mark.”