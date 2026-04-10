CoE's interfaith bishop welcomes decision to bar Kanye West from Britain

The Bishop of Willesden, Lusa Nsenga-Ngoy (Photo: Church of England)

The Church of England’s lead bishop for interfaith engagement has commented on the cancellation of the Wireless Festival, following the barring of its headline act, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, from entering Britain.

Ye was barred from entering the country due to a history of alleged antisemitic remarks, including on one occasion tweeting that he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”.

He has previously suggested that Jews have a disproportionate influence in the media, music and financial industries.

Earlier this year, the rapper apologised for antisemitism in a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal in which he said, "I am not a Nazi or antisemite. I love Jewish people."

Commenting on the debacle, the Bishop of Willesden, Lusa Nsenga-Ngoy, said, “As Christians, we recognise with clarity that antisemitism has no place in our common life. It wounds individuals, destabilises communities, and corrodes the moral fabric that binds us together.”

“At a time when Jewish communities in the UK and beyond already report heightened anxiety, it is vital that public discourse, cultural expression, and institutional decisions do not amplify fear or legitimise prejudice.

The decision to bar West from entering Britain underscored “the seriousness with which such matters must be treated”, the bishop continued.

He also said that cultural events like the Wireless Festival had to take their “profound responsibility” for shaping the culture around them seriously.

“The curation of such spaces cannot be morally neutral. It must actively contribute to a culture of dignity, respect, and inclusion, ensuring that what is amplified on these stages reflects values that build up rather than divide," he said.