CoE reaffirms commitment to safeguarding one year after Makin Report

The Church of England has provided an update on its safeguarding practices and culture to mark the one-year anniversary of the publication of the Makin Report.

The report was an independent review into the Church of England's handling of abuse allegations against the late John Smyth. It was led by Keith Makin.

It found that Smyth had been guilty of “prolific and abhorrent” abuse over a period of decades and that the inadequate response by the Church “amounted to a cover-up”.

The then Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, faced criticism for not doing enough to ensure the allegations were properly investigated. Welby apologised for his poor handling of the case and stood down as head of the Church of England.

A year on, lead safeguarding bishops Joanne Grenfell and Robert Springett have reiterated the Church’s contrition over its failures and said that they spent much of the last year listening to the testimony of abuse survivors, offering support, and acting to improve the Church’s safeguarding procedures.

The bishops said they wished “to create a Church that is safe for all, where safeguarding is everyone’s responsibility, and where survivors’ voices inform our decisions".

"We know this process will require humility, accountability, and sustained action," they said.

A paper published by the Church’s National Safeguarding Steering Group will be presented to the General Synod in February. The paper outlines the progress made in implementing the recommendations of the Makin Report and of proposed next steps.

Currently disciplinary proceedings are underway against eight members of the clergy who were criticised in the report. The Church's National Safeguarding Team has sought to bring proceedings against 11 people in total.

John Smyth ran Christian camps in both Britain and Africa and is accused of psychologically and physically abusing boys and young men as early as the 1970s. Smyth is alleged to have fled to Zimbabwe in 1984 due to fears of possible police action. Smyth died in 2018 without facing any legal or criminal sanctions for the abuse.

Welby was criticised for failing to inform the police when he was told of the allegations in 2013. He has claimed it was his understanding that the police had already been informed.