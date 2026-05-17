Church of Scotland issues slavery apology

(Photo: Church of Scotland)

The Church of Scotland on Saturday issued a formal apology for historical links to chattel slavery, saying it was “grieved beyond telling” for the suffering inflicted, and pledging to take forward work on reparative next steps.

The apology, adopted at the Church’s General Assembly meeting in Edinburgh, said that the institution had both directly and indirectly benefited from slavery and that some of its members had previously offered theological justifications for the system before abolition in the British Empire in the 1830s.

“We repent, committing ourselves to changing course and bearing fruit worthy of repentance,” the apology stated.

The Church plans to establish a new working group in partnership with communities still apparently affected by the legacies of slavery. The group will be tasked with recommending next steps.

Presenting the apology to the Assembly, the Very Rev Sally Foster-Fulton described the move as “a humbling moment” and “a gracious opportunity to say we are sorry”.

"The history we consider today continues to shape our world in ways we cannot ignore. Its consequences touch communities near and far, influencing the structures, attitudes and inequalities that persist around us," she said.

"The legacy of slavery stretches like a shadow over our local, national and global landscape.

"Naming that is not about blame, but about faithfulness – about recognizing that healing begins where truth is spoken."

The apology said the Church of Scotland was "grieved beyond telling by the extraordinary suffering we have inflicted – through our actions and our inaction – on our brothers and sisters".

The Church said it believed that the effects of slavery continue to shape racial inequality and lived experience today.

Delegates from Africa and the Caribbean were present during the Assembly debate and responded to the apology, offering both support and calls for concrete action.

Rose Wedderburn, General Secretary of the United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, praised the Church for its “courage” in acknowledging its past.

"For many in the Church of Scotland, this report has been an eye opener," she said.

"While the process has understandably evoked deep emotions – the effort invested in truth-telling and honest engagement is worthwhile. And we pray it will continue to bear fruit in greater understanding, healing, justice and reconciliation."

Rev Dr Victor Okoe of Abbey Trinity Presbyterian Church in Ghana said, “I pray the Church and its members will be bold and continue to be committed to walk the talk and implement the demands of its apology,."

His Eminence Dr Ekpenyong Akpanika, Prelate and Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, gave a cautious welcome to the direction of travel.

"Real acknowledgement should lead to real repair and better relationships," he said.

"For this to happen churches in the global north and the global south need to move past all patterns of control and build a partnership of respect, shared leadership, justice and equality. True reconciliation takes more than just words."

The apology and report followed consultations with church members, ministers, and people of African heritage, as well as international engagement including a pilgrimage to Jamaica and dialogue with partner churches in the Caribbean.

The Church said the process had informed its understanding of how slavery’s legacy continues to influence institutions, attitudes and inequality in modern society.

The General Assembly said the new working group would engage with affected communities to identify appropriate forms of response and action in the coming period.