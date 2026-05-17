Church of England releases prayer for national unity

Bishops in the Church of England have issued a prayer for unity in the UK that asks God's protection from "the perils of division and hatred".

The prayer was published by the newly established Bishops’ Working Group for Promoting Unity in our Nation just before a major rally organised by far-Right leader Tommy Robinson in London over the weekend. It gives thanks for all those who “build up our common life”.

Bishop Martyn Snow, who leads the working group, said: “We know that these are anxious and fearful times for many in our country, which makes the Church’s calling for peace and reconciliation all the more pressing.

“I believe that we have much, as a country, for which we can be proud; much for which we can be grateful; and much to look forward to, if we learn from one another, respect one another, and work together for our shared future.”

Around 60,000 attended Robinson's march, at the same time as a parallel pro-Palestine march. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said both marches had "proceeded largely without significant incident", with only a few dozen arrests.

Some marchers carried wooden crosses and chanted “Christ is king”. Christians were expected to be among the crowds as a recent snap poll by Premier Christian News found that around a quarter of UK Christians identify as nationalists or are sympathetic to nationalist ideas.

Robinson raised concerns about the plight of persecuted Nigerian Christians in his speech at the rally and told his supporters to get political: “Are you ready for the battle of Britain? 2029 we have an election. We’re not asking anyone to go out and fight, but this is the most important moment in our generation.

“If we don’t send a message in our next election, if you don’t register to vote, if you don’t get involved, if you don’t become activists, we are going to lose our country for ever.

“We have to get political, we have to get involved. I’m not going to tell you which political party you need to join. We’re a cultural movement. I’m going to tell you that you have to join a political party.

"I don’t care if it’s Reform, if it’s Advance, or it’s Restore, or it’s the Conservative party. We have to locally get involved in politics.”