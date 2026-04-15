Christians call on British government to help end Sudan war

(L-R) Esther Trewinnard of Tearfund, Suraiya Rahman of Islamic Relief, Christine Allen, Director of CAFOD, Peter Robertson of Christian Aid, and Fola Komolafe, CEO of World Vision UK outside Parliament. (Photo: World Vision)

Christian groups were part of a wider coalition delivering a petition to the government this week demanding that it take action on the ongoing Sudanese civil war.

This year marked the 70th anniversary of Sudanese independence. For 42 of those years Sudan has been in one civil war or another, not counting other conflicts, like the Darfur crisis.

Wednesday marks three years since the current civil war broke out. It is essentially a battle between two formerly allied warlords. Both factions, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are believed to be receiving support from various foreign governments.

Anneliese Dodds MP, Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Sudan and South Sudan, led the delivery of the petition to Downing Street.

She said, “This situation has gone beyond catastrophe, and the people of Sudan can’t wait any longer. The UK Government must use its position as United Nations Security Council penholder to show the leadership this crisis demands. That means acting now to protect civilians and ensure aid reaches those in desperate need.”

The petition, which has been signed by over 40,000 people, demands that the British government use what influence it has to bring about a ceasefire and to do whatever is possible to ensure the safety of civilians and the safe provision of humanitarian aid.

The Christian organisations supporting the call are CAFOD, Christian Aid, Tearfund, and World Vision.

The United Nations estimates that the conflict will be a major cause of the 4.2 million cases of acute malnutrition expected in Sudan this year.

In an open letter, Bishop Yunan Tombe Trille, from the Diocese of El Obeid in Sudan recognised the immense suffering faced by the people of Sudan.

“What began as a political and military struggle has grown into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Millions have been displaced … communities once living side by side in peace now face hunger, fear, and uncertainty," the bishop said.

"Essential services such as schools, health facilities, and markets have been crippled. The rich social fabric of Sudan—woven from culture, faith, and diversity—has been deeply wounded.

“Peace in Sudan will not come through weapons or foreign interests, but through a deliberate, inclusive, and just process rooted in the dignity of every Sudanese person.”