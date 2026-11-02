Christian group sees increasing openness to Christianity among politicians

Andrea Williams addressing the Awake, Arise! Conference. (Photo: Christian Concern)

Britain’s political leaders are showing renewed interest in Christianity, according to Christian Concern chief executive Andrea Williams, who said her organisation received a warmer reception during this year’s party conference season.

In a video to supporters Williams said that Christian Concern had been present at the Labour, Reform, Conservative and Liberal Democrat party conferences. More importantly, however, she said that the reception the group received this year was markedly different from previous years.

Just three years ago Christian Concern attended the Conservative Party conference in support of King Lawal, a Conservative councillor who was suspended by the party after tweeting his concerns about Pride.

At this year’s conference the group received substantially more interest after setting up a signature fringe event about its work with the Darlington nurses and Jennifer Melle - medical professionals who fell foul of trans ideology in the NHS.

Williams said, “Ten years ago to talk about the trans issue, that men are men and women are women … at a party political conference would have been extremely controversial. Today we are being mentioned from the platforms, we’re being visited by shadow ministers and even mentioned in Kemi Badenoch’s main address to the party conference.”

Aside from the trans issue, Williams said that there was increasing recognition among Britain’s political class that something is missing in the country.

“The tide is turning, there’s a difference in the atmosphere. People realise the brokenness of Great Britain and Jesus is becoming interesting to them again," she said.

At all of the conferences Christian Concern has been distributing a booklet calling for “A Christian Future for Britain”. The booklet argues that Britain faces not only an economic and political crisis, but a “moral and spiritual” one.

The booklet argues for a return to Christianity as the moral foundation of the country and for laws that protect the family, guarantee freedom, recognise the dignity of life from conception to natural death.

“Britain cannot be renewed while rejecting the foundations on which she was built," the booklet argues.

“Our laws and institutions should be shaped by a Christian understanding of humanity, justice, freedom and the common good - not by ideological systems that undermine truth, family and freedom. A confident Christian nation can be both firm in its convictions and a place where everyone can contribute and thrive.”