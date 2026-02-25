Jennifer Melle returns to work, but says fight is not over yet

Jennifer Melle (Photo: Christian Legal Centre)

Christian nurse Jennifer Melle has returned to work following a months-long dispute with her employer, St Helier Hospital in Carshalton, Surrey.

However, Melle and her supporters have said that she still faces two investigations by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) and a full employment tribunal in April.

Melle was suspended after using male pronouns to refer to a female-identifying patient, who was also a convicted paedophile. The patient reportedly became threatening and aggressive and referred to Melle as a “n****r”.

In January a disciplinary hearing by her employer confirmed that the case against her had been dropped.

Melle, who is being supported by the Christian Legal Centre, has said she will proceed with a full employment tribunal against Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust, claiming harassment, discrimination, victimisation, and breaches of her freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.

In addition to this the NMC has two outstanding investigations into Melle over the “potential risk” she poses to the public for “misgendering” a patient and for an alleged “data breach” – an apparent reference to her going to the press with her story.

Melle said, “While I am glad to be returning to work, I must say that this is not over. Two NMC cases remain open, and a full employment tribunal is scheduled for April in Croydon. I will continue to fight, not only for myself, but for every nurse and healthcare worker who deserves to practise according to their conscience and their faith without fear.”

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said of the upcoming tribunal, "Jennifer's case will be a landmark test of whether the NHS can reconcile its gender identity policies with the law, and whether Christian nurses are entitled to the same protections as anyone else. We will stand with Jennifer every step of the way.”