7 practical tips for sharing your faith as a Christian

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A recent report by Youth for Christ (YFC) has disclosed something deeply encouraging: today’s 11- to 18-year-olds, known as Gen Alpha, are more open to church than many might assume.

Nearly two-thirds of them have a good impression of their local churches, and more than half say they would attend church if a friend invited them.

This is not just good news - it’s a significant opportunity for us as Christians, both personally and collectively as the Church. Young people are searching for meaning, identity, and purpose. We know the One who provides all of that and more: Jesus Christ.

The challenge for many, though, is not so much the message itself, but how to share it. So how can we better communicate our faith and extend genuine invitations to church?

Here are seven practical tips to help:

1. Begin with Prayer

None of us came to faith by our own strength. If you are a Christian today, it’s because God, in His grace, opened your heart to receive Him (John 6:44; Ephesians 2:8-9). The same is true for those who don’t yet believe.

Before starting any faith-based conversation, pray (Colossians 4:3-4). Ask God to guide your words and prepare the heart of the person you’re speaking to. Prayer invites the Holy Spirit to do what only He can—bring understanding, soften hearts, and open doors (1 Corinthians 2:14).

2. Focus on Building Relationships, Not Delivering a Pitch

Genuine connection always comes before gospel proclamation. Take time to build trust, listen well, and be a consistent friend. When people feel safe and seen, they are far more likely to be open to spiritual conversations.

If someone shares that they’re feeling anxious, overwhelmed, or uncertain, that can be a moment to reflect the love of Christ. You might respond by offering to pray for them or by sharing something meaningful you recently heard at church. An invitation to coffee or dinner can also break the ice and forge a more meaningful relationship - especially at a time when so many people are experiencing loneliness.

Let your everyday life and care for others be a reflection of your faith (Matthew 5:16; Colossians 3:17).

3. Be Honest and Share Your Story

People, especially young people, can sense when you’re being fake. You don’t need to have all the answers or quote Scripture flawlessly. What matters most is your sincerity.

Tell your personal story. Speak about what Jesus has done in your life, how your faith has sustained you during hard times, or why following Him matters to you.

A personal testimony often has a greater impact than any argument or theological explanation.

But it doesn't need to be a grand announcement. It can be as simple as talking about what you got up to over the weekend during the usual workplace chit chat on Monday morning. If your church had a barbecue or an interesting guest speaker, tell your colleague about it the same way you would talk about meeting up with some friends or catching a new movie at the cinema.

This is a great way to let people know you're a Christian and be a witness in a straightforward and unfussy way.

4. Make it a conversation, not a monologue

Sharing your faith should feel like a genuine dialogue, not a one-sided speech.

Ask thoughtful, open-ended questions that invite reflection. Speak in relatable, everyday language, and avoid religious jargon that may confuse or alienate. Instead of “Are you saved?”, try “Have you ever thought about what really matters in life?” or “Do you ever wonder if there’s more to life than this?”

It’s also okay to admit when you don’t have all the answers. Saying something like, “I’m not sure, but I believe God is with us” shows honesty and humility.

5. Be Intentional Online

Social media can be a powerful tool when used intentionally. While you don’t need to preach online, your presence can still reflect your faith. Consider sharing a Bible verse, a short meaningful video, or a moment of encouragement.

These small digital expressions can lead to real-life conversations and open hearts over time.

6. Make Invitations Simple and Personal

Inviting someone to church doesn’t have to be complicated. Sometimes, all it takes is a casual and sincere question like, “Would you like to come to church with me this Sunday?” or “We’re having an event this week with music, games and food—do you want to come along?”

Offer to go with them, save them a seat, and introduce them to people when they arrive.

If they’re hesitant or say no, respect their space and continue loving them anyway. The goal is not pressure, but presence. At the end of the day, we are called to be good neighbours to those around us, whether they embrace the faith or not. Trust God with everything else and who knows, the answer might be 'yes' next time.

7. Follow Up and Stay Consistent

If someone does attend church with you, be sure to check in afterward. Ask what they thought and let them know you’re available if they ever have questions or just want to talk.

Even if they don’t come, keep showing up in their life with love and consistency. Faith is often built through many small, meaningful moments rather than one big conversation (Galatians 5:6).

Final Thoughts

Most importantly, remember that your role is not to change hearts, that’s God’s work (1 Corinthians 3:6-7). Your job is to love, invite, share, and pray faithfully (2 Corinthians 5.20).

You don’t need to be perfect to share your faith. You just need to be willing. Let’s not miss this moment.