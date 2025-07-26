The Bible and food: why it's so much more than eating

(Unsplash/Rachel Park)

From the opening chapters of Genesis to the closing vision of Revelation, food and fellowship run through the story of Scripture. God places humanity in a garden of abundance. At the end, a banquet is prepared for the redeemed. Eating - and eating together - is never a side note in the biblical story. It is one of the ways God forms community, renews covenant, and reveals Himself.

On the road to Emmaus, Jesus walked with two grieving disciples. Only later, as He took bread, gave thanks, broke it, and handed it to them, did they realise who He was. “Then their eyes were opened, and they recognised him” (Luke 24:31). Christ revealed Himself not through spectacle, but in the ordinary rhythm of a shared meal.

The early Church grasped the significance of this. Acts tells us the first believers “broke bread in their homes and ate together with glad and sincere hearts” (Acts 2:46). These weren’t formal gatherings. They were everyday meals shaped by gratitude, faith, and mutual care. Hospitality wasn’t an added extra - it was part of the Christian life itself.

Meals ask something of us. They slow us down. They invite attention and time. When we eat with others, we step away from our schedules and distractions. We become present - to the food, the moment, and the person across the table. It’s a simple act, but one that reorders our priorities. People come first. Conversation matters. Being together has value.

Meals also open space for honesty. In the quiet familiarity of a kitchen or dining room, the surface-level talk often gives way to something more real. The formality drops. The masks slip. A well-cooked meal or a shared pot of tea can do more than fill a stomach - they can draw out stories, soften grief, restore humour. Many of us know what it is to find comfort at a table, even when words fall short.

This isn’t just social wisdom - it’s theological. So much of Jesus’ ministry happened around tables. He ate with those others avoided: tax collectors, prostitutes, critics, and the curious. He listened. He asked questions. He reclined at table and, in doing so, challenged the boundaries of belonging. When accused of keeping questionable company, His response was clear: “It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick … I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners” (Matthew 9:12-13). In His meals, grace took on flesh.

The Church is called to follow that example. In Christ, the old boundaries fall - not just in belief, but in practice. The divisions about who can eat with whom are replaced by something wider and more generous. To host a meal in His name is to extend that generosity. It’s not about skill or presentation. It’s about noticing people, making space, and offering presence.

That might look like soup and bread at a scratched kitchen table. Or a takeaway shared in a living room. Or enough pasta for whoever shows up. The food doesn’t have to be impressive. It only needs to be offered with warmth. Christ, who once fed His friends by the sea, still welcomes people through those who mirror His hospitality.

And the table is never a one-way gift. Hosts and guests both receive. In offering food and time, we let others feel seen and cared for. But we also open ourselves - to their stories, their needs, their perspective. Often, those who arrive as guests leave as friends. And those who give find they are receiving more than they expected.

These quiet acts of hospitality carry weight, especially now. So many people live alone. Others feel disconnected, even when surrounded. Screens dominate our attention. Noise fills the gaps. It’s easy to forget the depth that can be found in something as simple as sharing a meal.

Churches don’t need elaborate programmes to respond to this. We need tables that are open, homes that are a little less perfect and a little more available, and people who are willing to welcome others with whatever they have. The gospel has always travelled well over bread and conversation.

Not every meal will feel meaningful. Some will be awkward. Some forgettable. But over time, they form a kind of rhythm - a way of life that makes room for others. Through them, strangers become neighbours. Hungers - both visible and hidden - are met. And Christ, who once broke bread in small rooms and by open fires, is recognised again in the sharing.

To eat together is to practise the gospel. It declares that no one is beyond the reach of love, that the body matters, and that being present with others is holy work. When we offer meals in Jesus’ name, we join a long tradition - rooted, practical, and quietly powerful. A glimpse of the kingdom, where there is always enough, and always room for one more.

Duncan Williams is outreach director for the Christian Free Press and has worked for Son Christian Media here in the UK and Recovery Network Radio in the United States. He is an ordained minister and a long-term member of Christians in Media. He provides content and syndicated news for regional publisher www.inyourarea.co.uk