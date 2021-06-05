YouTube axes Eric Metaxas' radio show over 'misinformation'

The radio show channel of evangelical commentator Eric Metaxas has been removed from YouTube for supposedly posting Covid-19 "misinformation".

A spokesperson for YouTube told The Christian Post that "The Eric Metaxas Radio Show" channel also violated its policies on "presidential election integrity."

Metaxas thinks he was unfairly targeted because of his conservative views as he lashed out at the social media platform's "creepy Marxist 'community standards."

"In regards to YouTube terminating my radio show channel, it's been clear to us for some time that they wanted to wipe us out," Metaxas said in a Facebook post.

His other channels remain on the site for now.

He said he had done his "very best to comply" with YouTube's policies, but he said it seemed "to have been digging into some of our older videos to find things they could use against us."

He admitted the removal of his radio channel has been costly but he said he would not refrain from "speaking truth."

"As their uncredited hero Stalin infamously said, 'Show me the man and I will find you the crime,'" Metaxas wrote.

"The loss to us financially is devastating, but when you are speaking truth at a time such as this you cannot be daunted by such things. None of my heroes ever were and by God's grace I never will be."

The YouTube spokesperson said "The Eric Metaxas Radio Show" had "three strikes" before being permanently removed.

Metaxas was informed with this message from YouTube, "We know that this might be disappointing, but it's important to us that YouTube is a safe place for all. If content breaks our rules, we remove it."

In the past, he has featured Trump supporters and a critic of vaccine passports and lockdowns.

After being axed from YouTube, he moved his radio show to the Rumble video-sharing platform.

"In fact this grotesque attack on free speech emboldens us dramatically in calling out Maoist and Soviet-style tactics for what they are, an expression of deepest fear that the truth can never be silenced. Because it cannot," Metaxas said.