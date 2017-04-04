Entertainment
Xbox One Backward Compatibility update: New titles added, including 'Far Cry 3'

Jiselle Pamela Tan

The Xbox One gaming console. Microsoft's Xbox One Backward Compatibility allows games on Xbox 360 to be played on Xbox One.Microsoft

New titles have recently joined the roster of games that are part of the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program.

About two weeks ago, Larry Hyrb, also called Major Nelson, announced on Twitter the three new games that are joining the list of other titles available through the Xbox One Backward Compatibility. These include "Darksiders," "Darksiders II," and "Assassin's Creed: Revelation."

A week after Hyrb's announcement, "Far Cry 3" was also added to the list. These new games join the other titles that were included earlier in March, such as "Meet the Robinsons," "Street Fighter IV," and "Daytona USA."

It also joins the other titles that have been announced earlier this year, namely, "Assassin's Creed Rogue," "Borderlands 2," "Battlefield 3," and "Mad Tracks."

Still, Microsoft is not stopping there. It promises "hundreds" more coming, most likely to be announced in batches in the months to come.

In fact, Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, also teased on social media about new titles that may join the other games already in the Xbox One Backward Compatibility. On his Twitter page, he said, "One of my most anticipated is coming in the next few weeks, some good ones tee'd up."

"BO2" ("Call of Duty: Black Ops 2") is one of the highly anticipated games in the said program. However, Spencer's statement neither confirms nor denies the possibility of the said title to join the existing roster.

Other games that may be included in the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program are "Batman: Arkham City," "GTA V," and "Skyrim," but fans will still have to wait for the official announcement from Microsoft.

The Xbox One Backward Compatibility feature was introduced in 2015, which allows gamers to play Xbox 360 games on Xbox One. As new titles are announced, these games are added to the Xbox One library.

