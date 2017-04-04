Xbox One Backward Compatibility update: New titles added, including 'Far Cry 3'
New titles have recently joined the roster of games that are part of the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program.
About two weeks ago, Larry Hyrb, also called Major Nelson, announced on Twitter the three new games that are joining the list of other titles available through the Xbox One Backward Compatibility. These include "Darksiders," "Darksiders II," and "Assassin's Creed: Revelation."
A week after Hyrb's announcement, "Far Cry 3" was also added to the list. These new games join the other titles that were included earlier in March, such as "Meet the Robinsons," "Street Fighter IV," and "Daytona USA."
It also joins the other titles that have been announced earlier this year, namely, "Assassin's Creed Rogue," "Borderlands 2," "Battlefield 3," and "Mad Tracks."
Still, Microsoft is not stopping there. It promises "hundreds" more coming, most likely to be announced in batches in the months to come.
In fact, Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, also teased on social media about new titles that may join the other games already in the Xbox One Backward Compatibility. On his Twitter page, he said, "One of my most anticipated is coming in the next few weeks, some good ones tee'd up."
"BO2" ("Call of Duty: Black Ops 2") is one of the highly anticipated games in the said program. However, Spencer's statement neither confirms nor denies the possibility of the said title to join the existing roster.
Other games that may be included in the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program are "Batman: Arkham City," "GTA V," and "Skyrim," but fans will still have to wait for the official announcement from Microsoft.
The Xbox One Backward Compatibility feature was introduced in 2015, which allows gamers to play Xbox 360 games on Xbox One. As new titles are announced, these games are added to the Xbox One library.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
-
Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
Can a robot have a soul? Would you replace your failing eyes with HD, night vision-enabled machines? Would you still be you if you did? These don't seem like particularly important questions now, but in the world of Scarlett Johansson's new anime-remake Ghost in the Shell, they're absolutely vital.
- What did the Christian PR officer say when a Vicar swapped wives with his organist?
- The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
- Christian programme matches discarded adopted embryos with donor parents
- Moving letter by anonymous Muslim schoolgirl tells of fears and 'guilt' after Westminster attack
- Sinners R Us? We do it God's way? Help this clergyman find a new slogan for the Church of England
- Why did Jesus say: 'My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?'
- 'I've seen the promised land': The last, legendary words of Martin Luther King
- The English villagers who dismembered and mutilated bodies of the dead - to prevent their resurrection
- Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
- Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to attend 'Service of Hope' as Cardinal takes imams to visit Pope Francis
- Christian programme matches discarded adopted embryos with donor parents
- Thousands of children accused of witchcraft, forced into homelessness and trafficking in DRC, Pope calls out injustice
- Jewish community centre forced to close after Neo-Nazi threats in Sweden
- Christians in Iraq to embark on 80-mile 'peace walk' across the war-torn country in Holy Week
- Southern Baptists launch bid to recruit ethnic minority missionaries