Church
Pakistan Christian boy, 14, 'beaten to death by police' in alleged revenge attack
Woman falls to her death in London's St Paul's Cathedral
Algerian Christian on hunger strike after being jailed for blasphemy
Archbishop of Canterbury says 'Hate is overcome in Christ' as he urges Church to broker peace deals
What about the boys? How churches can tackle the growth of sexual violence
UK priest charged with abuse fled abroad with £182,000 from Vatican bank account
New Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer arrives – with three major Christian themes
Donald Trump's State Visit downgraded to 'working visit': report
Da Vinci portrait of Jesus, 'Salvator Mundi', expected to sell for $100 million at auction
Pope Francis to meet Buddhist monks, military and Aung San Suu Kyi in visit to Myanmar and ...

Woman falls to her death in London's St Paul's Cathedral

Joseph Hartropp

A woman has died after falling from a balcony in London's St Paul's Cathedral. Police are treating the incident as 'non-suspicious'.

A woman fell to her death in London's historic St Paul's Cathedral yesterday.St Paul's Cathedral/ Facebook

The unidentified victim fell more than 30 metres from the Whispering Gallery inside the cathedral on Wednesday at 10.30am. Emergency services were rushed to her aid within minutes of the fall but she died at the scene, according to The Telegraph.

A City of London police spokesperson said: 'The incident is being treated as non-suspicious. Officers are currently working to inform the woman's family.'

The cathedral said in a statement that it was 'deeply saddened' by the incident.

The statement added: 'Although robust procedures for emergency situations are in place at St Paul's and today's response bore that out, it does not lessen the shock we feel as a close community, especially for those of us who witnessed and responded to this incident.

'We hold also in our thoughts those visitors within the Cathedral at the time.

'We think and pray especially at this time for the woman who died, and for all those who were close to her and who loved and cared for her.'

The famed Whispering Gallery, a walkway more than 100ft high in the dome of the cathedral, is surrounded by metal railings to protect visitors.

St Paul's was closed for the day following the event, but reopened for services as usual this morning.

More News in Church
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY