Woman falls to her death in London's St Paul's Cathedral

A woman has died after falling from a balcony in London's St Paul's Cathedral. Police are treating the incident as 'non-suspicious'.

The unidentified victim fell more than 30 metres from the Whispering Gallery inside the cathedral on Wednesday at 10.30am. Emergency services were rushed to her aid within minutes of the fall but she died at the scene, according to The Telegraph.

A City of London police spokesperson said: 'The incident is being treated as non-suspicious. Officers are currently working to inform the woman's family.'

The cathedral said in a statement that it was 'deeply saddened' by the incident.

The statement added: 'Although robust procedures for emergency situations are in place at St Paul's and today's response bore that out, it does not lessen the shock we feel as a close community, especially for those of us who witnessed and responded to this incident.

'We hold also in our thoughts those visitors within the Cathedral at the time.

'We think and pray especially at this time for the woman who died, and for all those who were close to her and who loved and cared for her.'

The famed Whispering Gallery, a walkway more than 100ft high in the dome of the cathedral, is surrounded by metal railings to protect visitors.

St Paul's was closed for the day following the event, but reopened for services as usual this morning.