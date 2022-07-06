'We cannot allow them to win', says Foreign Secretary of oppressive regimes that persecute religious minorities

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has spoken of her desire to see a global 'Network of Liberty' take a united stand in opposition against oppressive regimes that persecute religious minorities.

She also resisted politically correct pressure to downplay Islamist violence in Nigeria in her speech yesterday to the Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) ministerial.

She told an audience including Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at the QEII conference centre in London: "Throughout history, we have seen oppressors crack down on freedom of religion or belief in order to exert control. Whether it the appalling persecution of the Jewish community over centuries or Stalin trying to stamp out religion in the Soviet Union.

"Today there is further evidence of this around the world.

"In Nigeria, terrorist groups in the North East, including Islamic State West Africa and Boko Haram, indiscriminately attack those who do not subscribe to their extremist views.

"Just a month ago, at least 40 people were killed in a heinous attack by gunmen while worshipping at the St Francis Catholic Church in Ondo State."

She then quoted from St Paul's first letter to the Corinthians as she condemned persecution against Jews, Uyghur Muslims and Orthodox Christians in Ukraine.

"We all want a world where people are free to believe," she said.

"That is why since becoming Foreign Secretary I have taken a strong stand against anti-Semitism, condemning the hateful act of terrorism at a Texas synagogue earlier this year.

"I continue to stand with our international partners in calling out the shocking persecution of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. I am at the forefront of standing up for all those suffering in Ukraine including Orthodox Christians."

She went on to say that the UK government was deepening its links with other nations that uphold FoRB.

"Authoritarians and oppressors feel threatened by the freedom of religion or belief, fearing it will encourage people to think freely and question their authority," she continued.

"We cannot allow them to win. That is why we're deepening links with our allies and partners to build a Network of Liberty around the world.

"As St Paul told the Corinthians: 'Be on guard, stand firm, be courageous, be strong'."

She concluded with a call for action in the light of the Apostle Paul's exhortation.

"So let's work together in that spirit to defend freedom of religion or belief and show the potential for positive change," she said.