Christians plan rally against Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill

The Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Scottish families are to hold a rally in opposition to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, currently passing through Westminster.

While the bill, if passed, will largely not take effect in Scotland, similar proposals have been put forward in the Scottish Parliament. Organisers of the rally say they wish “to send a clear message to the Scottish Government regarding the importance of educational freedom and parental responsibility”.

In Scotland, Green MSP Ross Greer has tabled amendments to Holyrood's Schools Bill that largely mirror the requirements for home educators in the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill. The Scottish bill is currently at Stage 3 of the legislative process, although the amendments tabled by Greer are still in Stage 2.

Opponents of the proposed laws warn that they place an increased regulatory burden on home educators, potentially having a disproportionate effect on children with special educational needs (SEND).

Critics have also warned that the Westminster bill would undermine the autonomy of academy schools, which would be required to follow the national curriculum, adhere to national teacher pay and conditions, employ qualified teachers, and cooperate more closely with local authorities on admissions and place planning.

Excessive data collection, particularly from home educating families, also creates the potential for mass surveillance and breaches of privacy, critics say.

The rally against the bill will be held on 17 January at 1:30pm outside the Scottish Parliament and coincides with similar rallies in England.

Unite for Education, a group which promotes Christian education in Scotland, said the aim of the rally was to affirm parental responsibility in education and to demand no further taxation on private schools. It also wants protection for the right of families to choose the education path for their children.

Last year Emily Bourne, writing for Christian Concern, described the bill as a “clear attack on religious freedoms and parental rights”.

Under the bill local officials could be empowered to check on a family’s church attendance, education practices and religious teachings. Bourne warned this could allow the state to declare Christian teaching “inappropriate or unsafe”.

“Already, there are cases where parents have been pressured to affirm gender identities contrary to their faith, under threat of losing custody of their children," she said.