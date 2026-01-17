Chin human rights group takes Myanmar junta to court over killings, rapes

(Photo: CSW)

Victims of the military junta in Myanmar have filed a criminal complaint against the regime, detailing crimes against the ethnic Chin people, who are predominantly Christian.

The case has been lodged with the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Dili, Timor-Leste. It has been spearheaded by the Chin Human Rights Organization (CHRO) with support from the Myanmar Accountability Project (MAP).

The case alleges a series of appalling crimes, including the gang rape of a pregnant woman, a massacre in which 10 people including a journalist and a 13-year-old boy were killed, the murders of a pastor and three deacons, air attacks on hospitals and the targeting of churches.

The CHRO said that the Chin had been the victims of “deliberate, systematic, and widespread” violence for the better part of six decades.

While the scale of discrimination has varied since Myanmar became independent in 1948, the 2021 military coup led to an intensification of military action against the Chin. Hundreds have been killed and many more displaced.

The Chin have in turn attempted to resist military action via the Chin National Army in partnership with armed groups representing other persecuted groups in the country, like the Karen.

According to the CHRO, the Myanmar military has conducted around 1,000 against in Chin State since July 2022, leading to the destruction of over 4,500 homes and damaging or destroying 78 churches.

Salai Za Uk, Executive Director of CHRO, said, “Timor-Leste’s journey from oppression to a thriving democracy - rooted in the rule of law, an independent judiciary and constitutional respect for universal human rights - reflects a shared struggle against military repression.

"In submitting this complaint, we appeal first to the Timorese public and Christian community to stand in solidarity with the Chin people, whose churches and communities have been targeted through war crimes and crimes against humanity, and we call on Christians worldwide to support accountability and justice in Myanmar.”

The legal action brought by the Chin was greeted by Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), which campaigns in support of persecuted Christians.

CSW's founder and president, Mervyn Thomas said, “CSW stands with CHRO and the survivors seeking justice in Dili, and urges Timorese civil society to support their quest for accountability. The international community must move beyond condemnation of severe violations and atrocity crimes, and toward concrete action against perpetrators.

“Support for universal jurisdiction cases such as this is essential in upholding the rights and dignity of all communities in Myanmar, regardless of their religion or belief, to ensure that justice is served for victims and survivors.

"We also call specifically on Member States of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to acknowledge that the current situation in Myanmar is unsustainable, and to take the lead in international accountability efforts.”