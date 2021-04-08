Voddie Baucham faces 'long' recovery after undergoing quadruple heart bypass

Southern Baptist apologist Voddie Baucham is facing a "long road of recovery ahead" after undergoing a quadruple heart bypass on Monday.

Thomas Ascol, president of Founders Ministries, of which Baucham is a board member, said came through the surgery "well" and had been "awake and responsive".

"Thank you for praying. He has a long road of recovery ahead. Praise God for His mercies on display!" he said.

Baucham, dean of theology at African Christian University in Zambia, had already been recovering from an earlier surgery for heart failure which he said had been "very successful" before finding out that he also needed the quadruple bypass.

He has been receiving treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Florida, and has been documenting his battle with heart disease on social media over the last few months.

In his last health update on Instagram, Baucham said he hoped to avoid a heart transplant.

"The good news is, I am no longer on that path that looks like a path to ultimately a heart transplant," he said. "I am a month out now from my surgery and things are going well."

Despite his health troubles, Baucham this week released his latest book, Fault Lines: The Social Justice Movement and Evangelicalism's Looming Catastrophe.

A fundraising campaign to help Baucham cover his medical costs has so far raised nearly $1.5m.