Voddie Baucham faces 'long' recovery after undergoing quadruple heart bypass

Jennifer Lee

Voddie Baucham(Photo: GoFundMe)

Southern Baptist apologist Voddie Baucham is facing a "long road of recovery ahead" after undergoing a quadruple heart bypass on Monday. 

Thomas Ascol, president of Founders Ministries, of which Baucham is a board member, said came through the surgery "well" and had been "awake and responsive". 

"Thank you for praying. He has a long road of recovery ahead. Praise God for His mercies on display!" he said. 

Baucham, dean of theology at African Christian University in Zambia, had already been recovering from an earlier surgery for heart failure which he said had been "very successful" before finding out that he also needed the quadruple bypass.

He has been receiving treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Florida, and has been documenting his battle with heart disease on social media over the last few months. 

In his last health update on Instagram, Baucham said he hoped to avoid a heart transplant. 

"The good news is, I am no longer on that path that looks like a path to ultimately a heart transplant," he said. "I am a month out now from my surgery and things are going well."

Despite his health troubles, Baucham this week released his latest book, Fault Lines: The Social Justice Movement and Evangelicalism's Looming Catastrophe.

A fundraising campaign to help Baucham cover his medical costs has so far raised nearly $1.5m.

Most Read

  1. prince-philip

    Prince Philip dead at 99

  2. sir-keir-starmer

    Sir Keir Starmer's apology only reveals the intolerance of our so-called 'diverse' society

  3. beth-moore

    Beth Moore asks for forgiveness for elevating complementarianism

  4. red-letter-christians-uk

    Christian Labour MP Stephen Timms defends Jesus House over LGBT backlash

  5. agu-irukwu

    Jesus House pastor 'disturbed' by Starmer apology

  6. jesus-house

    No 10 stands by Prime Minister's Jesus House visit after Starmer apology

  7. queen-is-greeted-by-archbishop-at-the-abbey

    Church leaders pay tribute to 'extraordinary' Prince Philip

More News

  1. racism

    Government's race report contradicts 'lived experiences' of racism - black Church leaders

  2. maggie-mcarthur

    Shift to online services is helping to reach those outside the Church - report

  3. tyre-coin

    Ancient coin found in Jerusalem's Old City may have been used to pay Temple tax

  4. church

    How should we worship now?

  5. family

    Parents can give consent for minor children to take puberty blockers

  6. tim-keller

    I only 'half-believed in the resurrection' until I had cancer - Tim Keller