Unity between churches is most vibrant at local level, report finds

This year marks the 500th anniversary since the Reformation, one of the most significant schisms within the Church.

Churches must find unity in mission, says a new report from the Christian think tank Theos.

The report, "That They All May Be One": Insights into Churches Together in England and Contemporary Ecumenism, provides a snapshot of contemporary inter-church relations in England through a case study of Churches Together in England (CTE), an umbrella organisation of over 40 denominations. CTE, the report shows, has made significant efforts to draw together the growing number of smaller, newer or minority ethnic Churches in England which resist the usual pattern of decline.

The report also shows local efforts towards Christian unity are the most vibrant. Social action in particular brings together churches from different denominations at a local level.

Nevertheless, the majority of denominations want their church leaders to present a united front when they speak out on major public issues.

The report's central argument is that the future of Christian efforts towards unity in England need to be outward-orientated, more strongly aligned with mission and witness, enabled by flexible structures, and built around strong personal relationships.

Natan Mladin, the Theos researcher behind the report, commented:

'Our report paints an encouraging picture of a new missionary fervor among the Churches in England. Most of the member Churches of CTE are keen to pursue a unity practically demonstrated in service and witness in local communities and beyond.

'Differences between denominations, in theology and practice, remain yet there is a clear shift towards an 'ecumenism of action' and mutual enrichment.'

The report is being released to mark the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. Theos Director, Elizabeth Oldfield, noted: 'This report shows that, 500 years on, the search for unity remains strong and is shifting away from face-to-face dialogue towards side-by-side action. Dialogue will always remain important, but we see the future of unity lying in shared mission.'