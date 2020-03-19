Training courses for Franklin Graham's tour postponed over coronavirus

Training courses taking place in connection with Franklin Graham's UK tour have been postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), which is organising the tour, said that the decision to postpone all Christian Life and Witness training courses had been taken "due to the uncertainty of the health situation" and recent Government advice tellin people to avoid large gatherings.

"Our faith and trust is in the Lord but we are also called to be wise, so we are striving to protect the health of everyone who is involved in the tour," the BGEA said.

The Christian Life and Witness courses were being run ahead of the tour - due to commence in Glasgow on May 30 - to help believers go deeper in their Christian faith and witness.

For now, the tour is still on and BGEA is hoping to resume all training courses on April 18.

"During these uncertain times, it is our prayer that we would all remain focused on loving God and loving our neighbors," the BGEA said.

"There is a lot of fear and panic around the world, but we remain focused on doing the Lord's work as He leads, trusting in Him."

Preparations for Graham's UK tour have already faced many challenges, with all seven of the confirmed venues pulling out after coming under pressure from LGBT campaigners.

Graham has begun legal proceedings against several of the venues.

A tour spokesperson said that legal action was being taken because of the "alarming" implications for free speech and religious freedom.

"BGEA's position remains that in nearly 70 years of public evangelistic outreach ministry, there is no evidence whatsoever that any BGEA event involving Franklin Graham has ever caused a danger to public safety or incited public disorder," he said.

"The actions taken by these venues and those responsible for them to publicly repudiate these contracts are clear efforts to distance the decision-makers from BGEA, Franklin Graham and other Christians who hold similar beliefs.

"There is no question that this was done under pressure from those with opposing views who have demonstrated a relatively predictable pattern of harassment and bullying of those doing business with BGEA.

"This disregard for principles of good faith and fair dealing, based on the mere suggestion that a person's sincerely held religious views or statements are 'hateful' or would result in public disorder, should be very alarming to anyone who is genuinely concerned about diversity, inclusion and tolerance, let alone free speech and the free exercise of religious beliefs."