'Tomb Raider' reboot release date, plot news: Alicia Vikander teases her archaeologist-adventurer role
After playing Agent Heather Lee in 2016's "Jason Bourne," actress Alicia Vikander will star next in Roar Uthaug's "Tomb Raider." With post-production currently underway, the 28-year-old Swedish actress recently shared what viewers can expect from her archaeologist-adventurer character.
In "Tomb Raider," Vikander will play a younger Lara Croft who is working an ordinary day job in London. One day, a clue pushes her to embark on an adventurous quest to find her presumed-dead archeologist father, Lord Richard Croft (Dominic West), in a tomb off the coast of Japan.
"She has all the fierce, tough, curious, intelligent traits," Vikander said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "But we've stripped away all of her experience. She hasn't gone on an adventure just yet. She thought he was a stuck up business person living in the modern youth culture of suburban London, but then this whole box of information. This is the beginning."
Vikander further explained the difference between the upcoming film and the Angelina Jolie-starrer "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" and "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider — The Cradle of Life."
Interestingly, "Tomb Raider" differs in one specific way — it shows Lara's backstory, focusing not only on her strength and physical accomplishments but also her humanity.
"Tomb Raider," also stars Walton Goggins, Antonio Aakeel, Daniel Wu and Hannah John-Kamen. It is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures on March 16, 2018.
While waiting, fans can check out Vikander as Sophia Sandvoort in "Tulip Fever," an upcoming historical drama film directed by Justin Chadwick. Set in the 17th century, the film follows the story of a painter Jan Van Loos (Dane DeHaan) who falls in love with a married young woman (Vikander) whom he has been hired to draw a portrait of.
"Tulip Fever" is set to be released in the United States on Aug. 25. Check out the full-length trailer below.
Antisemitism and musicians row: Now Christian evangelical calls for boycott of Roger Waters concert
An American evangelical Christian leader is calling for a boycott and picket of a concert starring the former Pink Floyd rock artist Roger Waters in Miami this evening.
If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
The success of Scripture Union's Christian app, Guardians of Ancora, highlights the importance of digital engagement of the Bible, particularly for children and young adults who are reported as drifting from faith and from the church.
