'The Walking Dead' season 8 spoilers, synopsis: Lots of casualties and Negan's defeat?

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan in AMC's "The Walking Dead." AMC

There have already been a lot of deaths in "The Walking Dead" throughout its seven-year run and some fans may already be tired of seeing their favorite characters killed off. That's just going to get worse come season 8, though, or at least that's what the official synopsis of the premiere reveals.

Titled "Mercy," "The Walking Dead" season 8 episode 1 will see Rick's (Andrew Lincoln) group, the Hilltop, and the Kingdom band together to bring an all-out war to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his army. The Saviors may have grown in numbers and are now well-equipped, but Rick and his allies are more determined as they fight for what the synopsis describes as "the promise of brighter future."

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming season, "They have to fight to take back their freedom so that they can live. So that they can rebuild." But when there's war, there are evidently losses as well, and this will definitely be the case when the war breaks.

Although upsetting, this is no surprising news. Like other blood-spattering shows, the series is also notorious for killing off characters. A great example would be Glenn (Steven Yeun) in season 7 premiere. Plus, it has already been ominously teased that the attack on Negan will indeed cost lives.

Just last month, Steven Ogg, who plays one of Negan's top lieutenants Simon, pretty much confirmed that to Comic Book.

"Yeah, I mean s---, it's like whenever people say, 'Are you going to die? Or do you know yet?'" the actor said. "Yeah, everyone's going to die at some point, right? They all die."

"Yeah, let's thin the herd, man. Let's thin the herd."

Chances are majority will likely be minor characters but if Rick's forces are lucky, one of them could very well be Negan. For the record, his comic book counterpart survived the war, but he did land himself in a jail cell in Alexandria where he spent several years.

Still, the show is no stranger in straying away from its source materials, so anything is possible. Fans can only sit back and play the waiting game. In the meantime, check out the trailer below.

"The Walking Dead" season 8will debut on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 9 p.m. EDT with an extended 100th episode that is set to run until 10:07 p.m. EDT.