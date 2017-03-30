Pastor prays for Lazarus-style miracle that dead wife will be resurrected by God

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A Christian pastor in Kenya who camped at a mortuary for four days in the belief that his wife would rise from the dead like Lazarus has been left disappointed after the miracle failed to occur.

Pastor Githumba, aged 40, began trending on social media after he camped out at the mortuary in Gakwegori in Embu district, fasting and praying for her resurrection.

His wife Polly Kagendo, aged 38, died of tuberculosis. The pastor predicted her resurrection four days later, on Wednesday March 29, just as Lazarus was resurrected by Jesus in the Bible according to John's Gospel.

He invited reporters and others to witness the miracle, Standard Digital reports. He attested that she was merely resting and would be restored to life if everyone prayed and believed in God for the miracle.

The pastor, from Eagle Prophetic Church, and his followers held Bibles and prayed, sang and shouted for the miracle, according to the Standard, and repeatedly invoked God's name.

The Star reported that he believed she would resurrect on the fourth day, like the biblical Lazarus.

Githumba, from Rwika Village in Mbeere South sub-county, told the Star that he loved his wife deeply and believed she would rise. 'That is why we are praying for her resurrection. We know God is the most powerful being.

'I know she will be visited after three days the way Jesus visited Lazarus and woke him up from the dead. I know this will also happen to my wife.'

The couple have four children.