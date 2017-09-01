iPhone 8 specs, features rumors: How wireless charging could work for Apple's new flagship

The iPhone 8 will replace the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (pictured) in late 2017. Apple

The upcoming iPhone 8 might come with wireless charging, although users are still debating whether or not current technologies actually offer what they claim to offer. Here's how it will work for the iPhone 8.

The 10th anniversary Apple release, dubbed the iPhone 8, may be coming with similar charging capabilities as the Apple Watch. The smartwatch makes use of what Apple calls magnetic charging, as the battery is replenished by placing the device on a magnetic pad.

For the iPhone 8, it will work by creating an electromagnetic field, allowing a current to flow between the pad and the phone placed on top of it. Phones that allow for magnetic charging have a receiver coil on their batteries, allowing them to pick up the magnetic field created by the pad.

Apple joined the Wireless Power Consortium recently, along with the ranks of Samsung, LG, HTC and Huawei. This suggests that they might be using the popular standard of wireless charging called Qi charging.

While the concept largely credited to Nikola Tesla has been around for centuries, it was only recently that it was used for smartphones and other gadgets. Companies like Samsung have used the technology in their releases, like the Samsung S5, S6 and S6 Edge, and Nokia's Lumia 920 and 928. The iPhone 7 and the 6s can also be charged with an adapter and charging pad.

Magnetic pads are usually sold separately, adding to the expenses of users. Samsung's wireless charging pad sells for $40. They also charge more slowly than traditional charging, as it only charges at 7.5 watts. The industry standard is at 15 watts.

There is also an argument that magnetic charging does not really count as wireless charging since it still requires phones to be in close proximity to the charging pad.

In terms of other specs, the iPhone 8 is expected to have a 5.8-inch Super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display with a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel front-facing shooter. Its release date and price will be announced on Thursday, Sept. 12.