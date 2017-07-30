'Heroes of the Storm' adds new character Garrosh Hellscream

Multiplayer battle arena video game "Heroes of the Storm" has announced a new addition to its roster of heroes. Garrosh Hellscream is be headed to the game's Public Test Realm on the week of July 31.

The news was announced through the game's Twitter account. "Garrosh, Son of Hellscream, will soon devastate all those who stand against him in the Nexus," it said. It was also revealed that the new hero would be playable at the show floor of the Chinajoy exposition in Shanghai this weekend.

The character of Garrosh Hellscream appeared in the "World of Warcraft" expansion "Mists of Pandaria," where he was the main antagonist. He was killed during the expansion "Warlords of Draenor," where he appeared as a secondary antagonist.

However, Hellscream's revival to the "Heroes of the Storm" Nexus received mixed reactions from fans since the game initially teased his arrival last week. "He was a great villain. He made everyone hate him. Which is great, im hyped," said one commenter on the game's Twitter feed. "Can't even love him as a villain," said another.

Furthermore, the addition of Hellscream seem to have caught the community by surprise, as fans did not expect another Orc to be the next hero. This also brought up a general sentiment of Orc fatigue among players, as the game has already released a number of Orc heroes.

In the Warcraft lore, Hellscream is the son of Grom Hellscream. He was a former chieftain of the Warsong Clan and a Warchief of the Horde. He was known for his warmongering, cruelty and involvement with dark powers.

"Heroes of the Storm" is a multiplayer online battle arena video game developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment for Microsoft Windows and Mac OS. The game revolves around online 5-versus-5 battles and features characters from various Blizzard Entertainment franchises including "Warcraft," "Diablo," "StarCraft," "The Lost Vikings," and "Overwatch."