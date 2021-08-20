Getting vaccinated is an 'act of love' - Pope

Staff writer

Pope Francis is urging people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

He featured in a video by the Ad Council expressing his gratitude for the scientists who have made an effective Covid-19 vaccine possible.

"Thanks to God's grace and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from Covid-19," he said.

While millions around the world have been vaccinated, there are many who are hesitant.

The Pope said that taking an approved vaccine was "an act of love".

While taking the vaccine might be a "small gesture", he said it was one that was "capable of transforming and improving societies".

But he also said the vaccine needed to be "available to all" if there was to be any real hope of ending the pandemic.

"Love for oneself, love for our families and friends, and love for all peoples. Love is also social and political," he said.

He continued, "Getting vaccinated is a simple yet profound way to care for one another, especially the most vulnerable."

