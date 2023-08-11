Faith-based global security ministry helped free kidnapped American nurse, daughter in Haiti

(CP) Concilium Inc., a faith-based global security company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, worked with the U.S. State Department and other American law enforcement officials to secure the release of New Hampshire nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter, both of whom were kidnapped from the campus of Christian education ministry, El Roi Haiti, on July 27 near Port-au-Prince, Haiti, the ministry said.

"Throughout this ordeal, God demonstrated His loving kindness through both private and public sector partners and resources who helped us navigate this crisis. Concilium Inc., a faith-based global security ministry, provided crisis consultants whose critical guidance and support led us each step through the recovery process," El Roi Haiti said in a statement Thursday.

"God also sent us key U.S. law enforcement and State Department representatives who worked tirelessly behind the scenes in support of Alix and her family. Through these partners and resources, the Lord proved Himself to be holy, faithful, present, just, merciful, all-knowing, loving, good, and glorious."

The ministry said Alix Dorsainvil, who is married to El Roi Haiti founder and Liberty University graduate Sandro Dorsainvil, was released by Haitian gangsters on Tuesday "healthy and unharmed."

"We could not be more thankful for the safety of our dear sister, friend, and staff member. Alix is a remarkably resilient woman whose walk with God guides her deep love for her family and her passionate commitment to the Haitian people," El Roi Haiti said.

The ministry also noted that Haitians show how much they value the work of El Roi Haiti through their protest of the gang members prior to the Christian mother and daughter's release.

On the day she was abducted, witnesses told The Associated Press that Alix Dorsainvil was busy caring for patients in a small brick clinic when armed men ambushed the site where she was working and took her captive. Members of the community said the gunmen demanded a $1 million ransom. It was still unclear Thursday if any ransom was paid.

"Sandro's and Alix's impact in the community was reflected in the people's response to Alix's kidnapping as thousands of Haitians united their voices and risked their lives to march for the release of Alix and her child as well as other Haitian captives. To the many people and communities in Haiti that expressed support for Alix and her daughter during this time, we want to say thank you for the courage you've shown in the midst of your own challenges," the ministry said.

"Sandro and Alix believe that the hope of Haiti rests in Jesus' work in the rising generation. The El Roi Haiti ministry was born out of Sandro's desire to bring the transforming love of Jesus to his community by meeting spiritual, physical, and emotional needs of Haiti's youth," their statement added,

"The Bible tells us if we are to boast, we should boast in the Lord (2 Corinthians 10:17). We at El Roi Haiti are delighted to boast of how good our God is as He clearly demonstrated His love, grace, and mercy through so many who stood faithful and firm, championing the plight of Alix and her child until the Lord delivered them both to freedom."

