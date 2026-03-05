Is the Gen Z 'revival' in the US skin deep?

Dr George Barna (Photo: Arizona Christian University)

Following the assassination of Charlie Kirk last year, anecdotes began pouring in of churches filled with young men and more and more Bibles being sold. Now, however, veteran researcher Dr George Barna has questioned whether what looked like the beginnings of spiritual revival may have been only skin deep.

Dr Barna, of the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University, said that his own research suggests there are no signs that a biblical worldview has started to take root in America.

Just four per cent of Americans have what Dr Barna described as a “biblical worldview”, down from six per cent in 2020 and 12 per cent in 1994. When looking at Generation Z, the group that is supposedly flocking to church, the figure is just one per cent.

Even among churchgoers the numbers with a biblical worldview are low, with only 11 per cent of adults at evangelical churches qualifying (down from 21 per cent in 2020) and 12 per cent of born-again Christians (down from 19 per cent in 2020).

Dr Barna said he believed the numbers were unlikely to go any lower and that therefore the only way is up – if American churches take worldview formation seriously.

“People begin forming their worldview very early in life (at about 18 months), establish it before their teen years, then refine it throughout their 20s," he explained.

"Worldview is the intellectual, emotional, and spiritual filter through which we interpret reality - and it becomes the basis of every decision we make. It is perhaps the most critical factor influencing character, values, and lifestyle, and it is central to biblical discipleship.

“Despite its importance to our nation’s spiritual health, worldview formation continues to be overlooked in many churches—and the research reflects the consequences of that neglect.”

He added, “Revival and national spiritual renewal are possible, but neither will happen without commitment to worldview development.”