Dr Thomas Schirrmacher appointed as next Secretary General of the World Evangelical Alliance

Theologian Dr Thomas Schirrmacher has been confirmed as the next Secretary General of the World Evangelical Alliance (WEA).

He succeeds Bishop Efraim Tendero, of the Philippines, and will take up his new post next March.

Dr Schirrmacher, from Germany, has served in various roles at the WEA, being its current Associate Secretary General for Theological Concerns.

Prior to this, he was a member of the Religious Liberty Commission and was involved with the WEA's Office for Intrafaith and Interfaith Relations.

He is also Chair of the WEA's Theological Commission and serves as the WEA's Ambassador for Human Rights.

In a letter announcing the appointment to the WEA's constituency, Dr Goodwill Shana, Chair of the International Council, said Dr Schirrmacher was "committed to building partnerships and seeing WEA contribute to the development of the global Christian community."

"He has a great deal of experience that we believe will benefit the WEA and we are very happy to appoint such a gifted person," he said.

"We have every confidence that Thomas is able to lead WEA at this point in our life and history and with great vision for the future."

Bishop Tendero has served as WEA Secretary General since 2015. Commenting on Dr Schirrmacher's appointment, the bishop said he was "best prepared to lead the global body of evangelicals into the future."

"As we have partnered together in the WEA Senior Leadership Team for several years, I saw in him the charisma, competence and capacity that is matched by the character, conviction and calling from God that are needed for such a global task," he said.

"I have full confidence that he will lead the WEA as empowered by the Holy Spirit in advancing the Good news of the Lord Jesus Christ to all nations, and effecting personal, family and community transformation for the glory of God."

Dr Schirrmacher said he was "humbled" by the appointment.

"Having been part of the leadership for a long time, I already feel very much at home in the WEA," he said.

"Beside all my academic and socio-political involvement, the center of my convictions has always been the transforming power of the gospel of Jesus Christ for each individual and the whole world.

"And I see WEA as the best place to serve the Church. I feel safe in the assurance that I am carried by the prayer of millions of believers and knowing that I am standing on the big shoulders of my predecessors."

He is married to Dr Christine Schirrmacher, a professor of Islamic Studies at the Universities of Bonn and Leuven who also serves as the WEA Commissioner for Islamic Affairs.