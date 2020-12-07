Christian activist faces death threats over religious freedom work

A Christian campaigner for religious freedom in China has been targeted with death threats.

Bob Fu, who lives in Texas, in the US, is a former Tiananmen Square protester who now runs ChinaAid, a non-profit supporting persecuted Christians in China.

Release International said he and his family have been traumatised by bomb threats and protests outside the family home.

The protests took place as Fu delivered an address in Washington DC on persecution in China.

The threats caused the family to be evacuated from the home and taken into protective custody. His 15-year-old daughter had to be taken out of school by armed police.

They have now returned to the family home but remain under police protection.

"I have no doubt this is directly from Beijing," said Fu.

"The goal is clear. It's to silence my voice for freedom in China and to destroy the ministry of ChinaAid.

"We cannot let them stop us – it's business as usual."

He continued: "We see how the Lord has used this to wake up many in the free world. We see this as a blessing in disguise.

"This is not going to scare us. Freedom has a price, and this is the price we are proud to pay for our faith and for freedom."

Release International said the threats are the result of a campaign targeting Chinese people exiled in other countries.

Patrick Payton, Mayor of Midland, where Fu lives, told reporters that some people "want Bob Fu eliminated" and "would like to see his life ended".

Release International CEO Paul Robinson said: "Bob Fu is an outspoken champion of freedom of faith in China. And China doesn't like that.

"We must ask ourselves whose interests are served in trying to silence this courageous campaigner and by attacking other Chinese dissidents in the free world. Release International stands with Bob Fu."