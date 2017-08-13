Charlottesville: Christians voice their horror at White Supremacist march

Christians on all sides of the political spectrum have vented their shock, horror and fury after white supremacists led marches in Virginia that led to one person being killed.

Clashes between far-right protestors and counter-protestors started after white nationalists planned a rally around a statue of Confederate general Robert E Lee which is due to be taken down.

It culminated in a car ramming through a group of peaceful counter protest, killing one woman and injuring at least 19.

Responding to his first domestic crisis, US President Donald Trump said: 'We're closely following the terrible events unfolding in Charlottesville, Virginia. We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.'

He added that this had been 'going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. A long, long time.'

He went on: 'What is vital now is a swift restoration of law and order.'

Speaking from his New Jersey golf course, he urged Americans to 'love each other, respect each other and cherish our history and our future together. So important. We have to respect each other. Ideally, we have to love each other.'

But he was criticised for not condemning the far-right fully enough but Republican supporters as well as Democrats.

Very important for the nation to hear @potus describe events in #Charlottesville for what they are, a terror attack by #whitesupremacists — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 12, 2017

Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, tweeted:

The "Cross" will always be more powerful than the swastika! #Charlottesviille — Samuel Rodriguez (@nhclc) August 13, 2017

All our voices are needed in the battle against racism today pic.twitter.com/vkh1kjXFhX — Rev Sally Hitchiner☩ (@SallyHitchiner) August 13, 2017

White Supremacy brings uniformity, violence, fear, hate & death.



Christ's supremacy brings diversity, joy, love, hope & life. Happy Sunday. pic.twitter.com/TgxbumDSOu — Andrew Wilson (@AJWTheology) August 13, 2017

Let there be no misunderstanding. Racism is sin. Period. — Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) August 13, 2017

The Anglican Bishop of Leeds wrote: