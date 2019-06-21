Britain's loneliness crisis - a Christian reponse

During the past few years, loneliness and social isolation have become major social concerns of our time, resulting in millions of pounds of funding being invested in multiple projects, initiatives and organisations and a government strategy and a government minister appointed specifically to drive forward reforms and responses.

Research carried out in 2018 by Church Urban Fund also found that almost 70% of Anglican leaders consider loneliness and social isolation to be the most significant issues in their communities. It is fair to assume this this is also likely to be reflected across the majority of local communities and therefore relevant to all church denominations. Research has found that:

• Over 9 million people of all ages say they 'always' or 'often' feel lonely

• With over 50% of those aged 75 living alone, older people are at greater risk of isolation.

• 3.9 million older people consider television as their main form of company.

Some of the national initiatives which have emerged in response to this concern include the Campaign to End Loneliness and Jo Cox Loneliness Commission. Large businesses and charities such as Co-Op and British Red Cross have also invested finance and expertise into addressing the issue. This is in addition to the wide variety of projects and groups which have been operating in communities across the country for (in many cases) decades by charities, churches and faith groups.

The latest development has been launched this week and takes the form of a year-long campaign to address the stigma of loneliness. 'Lets Talk Loneliness' aims to encourage individuals, organisations and businesses to think creatively about ways in which they can engage with those who may be socially isolated.

In response to some of these developments, a group of nine national Christian charities and one charity representing other faith groups has, for the past three years, been meeting as a coalition by the name of 'Christians Together Against Loneliness'.

During this time, they have produced a resource called 'Make A Meal of It' which provides ideas and tips for churches who are running community lunches aimed at socially isolated older people.

Collectively, they have also engaged with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to raise awareness of the key role of churches and faith groups in addressing loneliness.

This also led to a recent opportunity to meet with the 'Minister for Loneliness', Mims Davies MP, to explore opportunities for engagement with faith groups.

The Bible teaches us that we are all to care for those on the margins of society and, by definition, many people struggling with loneliness are often unseen.

This provides a challenge in identifying those most at risk, but also provides an opportunity for us all to be alert and aware of those for whom this could be a part of their day to day lives.

It is also often the case, particularly in rural areas, that church buildings are the only places to meet within the community. This should therefore provide a greater impetus to explore ways to reach and engage with people within our local neighbourhoods.

There are many ways that churches and individual Christians can engage with this campaign. The dedicated website, www.letstalkloneliness.co.uk provides ideas and resources as well as details of organisations already providing support and services across the UK.

There are many ways in which individuals can make a difference in their local area. Churches and Christian organisations can get involved by linking any existing groups, clubs or activities into the national campaign on a local level by advertising on social media and elsewhere.

There are also various excellent existing models of community projects which address loneliness, available to churches and Christian organisations. These include Care Home Friends (www.carehomefriends.org.uk), Linking Lives UK (www.linkinglives.uk), Parish Nursing UK (www.parishnursing.org.uk), Places of Welcome (CUF) (https://www.placesofwelcome.org.uk/) and Anna Chaplaincy for Older People through BRF's The Gift of Years (www.thegiftofyears.org.uk).

It has been encouraging to see the level of interest in the issue of loneliness and social isolation increasing over recent years. In many ways, the church has been at the forefront of building strong community relations for many centuries, and we have been pleased to be able to engage with and support this national campaign as it has developed.

We would encourage all churches and Christians to consider at least one way in which they can engage in this key issue of our time.

Jeremy Sharpe is the chair of Christians Together Against Loneliness.

CTAL is made up of the following organisations:

Care Home Friends

Equipping the church to tackle the loneliness of the elderly in care homes, through trained volunteers spending time and building friendship with residents.

www.carehomefriends.org.uk

FaithAction

FaithAction is a national network supporting faith-based organisations involved in social action. We act as a link to Government and advocate on behalf of faith groups from all traditions. We work with the Department of Health and Social Care as part of the VCSE Health and Wellbeing Alliance; the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, delivering our Creative English programme; and are the secretariat for the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Faith and Society.

www.faithaction.net

Faith in Later Life

Faith in Later Life exists to inspire and equip Christians and churches to reach, serve and empower older people in every community, so that they may live fulfilled and fruitful lives in older age. The website provides resources relating to different aspects of later life; and also hosts an interactive national map of church led social activities for older people of all faiths and none.

www.faithinlaterlife.org

Germinate Arthur Rank Centre

We are a Christian ecumenical charity and exist to promote religious activities and values amongst rural communities. In particular we help Christian churches in rural areas by sharing good practice, training and the encouragement of Christian ministry. We also work to improve the quality of life of those living or working in rural communities and we aim to develop greater understanding between urban and rural communities.

www.germinate.net

Linking Lives UK

Linking Lives UK works with churches and Christian organisations across the UK to support the establishment of befriending schemes aimed at isolated older people. Local schemes use our tried and tested approach which includes access to key documents and procedures. Other activities and social events can also be developed in local communities.

www.linkinglives.uk

Livability

Livability is the disability charity that connects people with their communities. We tackle social isolation and the barriers that can cause this in the lives of disabled and vulnerable people. Our dementia inclusive church work helps churches to become places where those living with dementia to continue to be part of the community. https://livability.org.uk/resources/travelling-together/

www.livability.org.uk

Parish Nursing Ministries UK

Parish Nursing Ministries is a Christian charity which helps local churches appoint nurses, who in turn support people and communities towards whole person healthcare. This is care for the person's overall wellbeing, incorporating body, mind and spirit.

www.parishnursing.org.uk

Pilgrim's Friend Society

We are a charity that provides the Christian love, support and encouragement that older people need to live fulfilled lives. We are passionate about helping people who are lonely, and helping people who are distant from God to come to know him.

www.pilgrimsfriend.org.uk

The Gift of Years

from BRF (Bible Reading Fellowship) inspires, equips and enables communities across the UK to improve the spiritual lives of older people. The programme is developing Anna Chaplaincy to Older People, an ecumenical, community based model of chaplaincy offering spiritual support to older people and their relatives and carers. Our Messy Vintage resources (www.thegiftofyears.org.uk/messy-vintage) offer a practical way for churches to use Bible-based craft activities to reach out to older people

www.thegiftofyears.org.uk

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army exists for those who do not belong to it as much as for those who do. In this present day crisis of loneliness, the Army welcomes all and everyone to all their church and community activities across the UK, which include friendship groups, befriending, lunch clubs, choirs, especially for older people. The Salvation Army longs to win this war on loneliness with the weapons of love, time, relationship and faith.

www.salvationarmy.org.uk