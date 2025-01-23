Are the Church of England's bishops running scared from gay wedding celebrations?

Are the Church of England's bishops running scared from the problems caused by the prospect of gay wedding celebrations in parish churches across the country?

That would appear to be the political reality behind the House of Bishops' decision at its meeting on January 20 to delay the introduction of stand-alone services of same-sex blessing.

According to the C of E media statement: "The House reviewed detailed updates from the Living in Love and Faith (LLF) working groups presented by Bishop Martyn Snow (Bishop of Leicester and the LLF lead bishop). After considered reflection on the complexity and depth of the proposed changes, it became clear that Bishops with views across the range of different perspectives agreed that it was unlikely all elements of the proposals would be sufficiently developed in time for Synod to make a decision in July.

"They agreed to extend the timetable to ensure that all elements of the proposals are sufficiently developed for a decision to be taken on them as a whole. The intention is still to update General Synod in February, and bring further proposals to General Synod in July, but it is likely these will not be able to be formally put to a vote until a subsequent Synod. This will also give further time for consultations with Diocesan Synods and other networks."

What has changed since that gung-ho General Synod vote in February 2023 when 34 bishops voted for the introduction of services of same-sex blessing, called Prayers of Love and Faith (PLF), with only four voting against and two abstaining?

For one thing, The Alliance, a coalition of conservative evangelicals, charismatic evangelicals, and Anglo-Catholics opposed to the same-sex blessings, launched in July 2023. It is the presence in the Alliance of leaders of the charismatic evangelical network associated with Holy Trinity Brompton (HTB) in London's Knightsbridge that is causing the bishops particular concern.

Former Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, had strong links with this network having gone forward for C of E ordination from HTB in the 1980s. During his 11 years as Archbishop HTB gained significant influence in the institution as a driver of church-growth projects.

Former HTB vicar, Nicky Gumbel, is president of the Church Revitalisation Trust, which according to its website partners "with Church of England dioceses to plant vibrant and transformational churches in strategic locations across the nation".

After Alliance leaders including Gumbel and the new vicar of HTB, Archie Coates, wrote in December 2023 to the House of Bishops objecting to the PLF as "a departure from the doctrine to which the Church of England has always held fast", the Church Times reported:

"Their intervention represents a shift in HTB leaders' approach to long-running debates in the Church of England. For many years, HTB has sought to avoid public comment, seeking common ground, emphasising the importance of unity and evangelism, and steering clear of divisive questions. This stance also reflected awareness of differing views among leaders and members. HTB's 10,000-strong congregations include people in gay relationships, it says."

The paper noted the influence of the HTB Network in the C of E: "The rapid expansion of church-planting entailed partnerships with dioceses, and, after the launch of the Strategic Development Funding (SDF) programme, millions of pounds were allocated by the Church Commissioners to fund HTB plants, many of which are led by clergy who have served curacies at HTB."

The bishops could have ridden out objections to the PLF from conservative evangelicals as nothing more than expected opposition from the usual suspects. But with the HTB Network now so publicly opposed to dedicated services of same-sex blessing to celebrate civil gay marriages in churches - which supporters were expecting to be authorised after the July General Synod meeting - the bishops are worried about the future of growth projects in their dioceses. Bishops in cash-strapped dioceses in the north of England are particularly concerned about the potential withholding of resources by the HTB Network.

The Alliance letter of December 2023, when the bishops allowed clergy to hold same-sex blessings as part of existing church services, issued a strong warning: "Our networks increasingly find themselves in impaired relationships with the bishops who are pursuing this departure from the received doctrine and practice of the Church of England."

Apart from the minority of bishops who hold to the traditional teaching of the Church on marriage and sexual morality, the episcopal cold feet over the PLF have little to do with theological principle. Most of the bishops are in favour of the services and of allowing clergy to enter into same-sex civil marriages.

It would appear that the delay in the implementation of what General Synod voted for nearly two years ago is caused by a very basic human emotion – fear.

Julian Mann is a former Church of England vicar, now an evangelical journalist based in Lancashire.