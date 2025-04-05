Will Christians ever agree on a date for Easter?

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The World Council of Churches has published a paper in which it explores ways for Christians all over the world to celebrate Easter on the same day.

Western Protestant churches and the Roman Catholic Church have, for around 500 years, used a different calendar to eastern Orthodox churches. As a result the eastern churches tend to celebrate Christian festivals like Easter on different dates to their western counterparts.

This year however the two calendars coincide, and both traditions will celebrate Easter over the same weekend. The last time this happened was 2017.

To mark the occasion the WCC has released a Faith and Order paper called "Towards a Common Date for Easter".

The release coincides with the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, at which, among other things, holding a common celebration of the resurrection of Jesus was discussed.

The paper contains contributions from four different church traditions and explores ways that a common date could be agreed upon.

Dr Johannes Oeldemann, who gives a Roman Catholic perspective in the paper, notes that even within one denomination, Easter may be observed at different times depending on the local context.

Dr Oeldemann noted that Roman Catholics living in predominantly eastern Orthodox countries, or perhaps those married to an eastern Orthodox believer, often observe Easter at the same time as their eastern neighbours, rather than aligning with Rome.

“In families where one spouse is Catholic and the other Orthodox, different dates for Easter pose a major challenge because the fasting periods and feast days differ. Catholics, therefore, consider the question of Easter primarily from a pastoral point of view.”

Dr Sandra Beardsall, moderator of the Nicaea 2025 steering group of the WCC's Commission on Faith and Order, who co-edited the paper, said, “We hope these offerings—which include historical depth, rich reflection, and exciting practical suggestions—may help animate the churches of the world and Christians in their own contexts to work with one another toward a common celebration of Easter.”