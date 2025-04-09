Assisted suicide debate delayed as MPs consider amendments

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Kim Leadbeater, the MP behind the controversial assisted suicide bill, has written to MPs confirming that the next parliamentary debate on the legislation has been delayed by three weeks.

The bill passed second reading in November last year, however critics have raised serious concerns about the proposed safeguards.

Leadbeater confirmed that the next debate, which was scheduled for 25 April, will now take place on 16 May.

In a letter to parliamentary colleagues, she said, “I have listened carefully to members on all sides of the issue who have told me that they would welcome more time to consider the amendments made to the bill in committee and to consider the new version of the bill in its entirety as a result of these important changes”.

During second reading, many otherwise sceptical MPs were convinced to vote in favour of the proposed law by the requirement that any medically assisted suicide require permission from a High Court judge.

During the committee stage, this commitment was watered down to a mere panel of experts.

Earlier this week over 100 “women of faith”, including the Bishop of London warned that the bill could be used by domestic abusers to coerce their victims into ending their lives. There are also concerns that there are not enough protections for those with learning disabilities and anorexia.

Despite such concerns, Leadbeater has defended the newest version of the bill, saying, “I believe the amendments in committee have significantly strengthened what was already the most robust assisted dying legislation in the world."

Not everyone is convinced by such claims however. Caroline Ansell, who was the MP for Eastbourne and is now Director of Advocacy and Policy at the charity CARE, has said of the bill, “That more than five hundred amendments were tabled to change the bill shows how unsafe it was – it still is.

"Over the last weeks, amendments carefully designed to give protections to vulnerable groups have been systemically voted down by Bill supporters on the committee.”