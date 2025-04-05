Evangelicals troubled by CoE's same-sex stance urged to consider alternative spiritual oversight

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Church of England Evangelical Council (CEEC) is encouraging Anglicans distressed by the Church of England's blessings for same-sex couples to consider alternative oversight.

It has released a new video that highlights its alternative spiritual oversight (ASO) scheme for orthodox Anglicans, and the ways in which they are being supported.

ASO has been operating since November 2023 and stems from the division within the Church of England on the issue of sexual ethics.

The conflict has arisen over the introduction of Prayers of Love and Faith for same-sex couples and to allow members of the clergy to enter same-sex marriages.

In the film by the CEEC, members of the Church speak of the unfortunate division this has caused, primarily between the leadership of the Church and those lower down in the hierarchy.

A common theme is bishops supporting the more liberal line on sexual matters that many priests and parishioners believe to be unbiblical.

Those uncomfortable with the changes often speak of their respect for the legal authority of the bishop, but feel they can no longer accept spiritual oversight from someone they feel has strayed from biblical truth.

ASO provides those who feel that way with a method that would allow them to receive spiritual oversight that would not involve them leaving the Church of England altogether.

Rev Canon John Dunnett, National Director, CEEC, wants more struggling Anglicans to consider ASO.

“People from across the country told us that it was becoming impossible for them to receive spiritual oversight from their bishop(s), because they were moving away from a biblical understanding of marriage and sexual ethics. This has left many, both clergy and laity, feeling increasingly isolated," he said.

“We facilitated ASO in order to help clergy and parishes receive spiritual oversight without having to look outside of the Church of England. It has been in place for just over a year and we are hearing just how much of a difference it is making to those contending on the ground.

"We would love for more people to be able to draw on this provision and make use of it.”