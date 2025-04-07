YWAM responds to allegations of spiritual abuse

YWAM has said it is "deeply sorry" after The Observer published a report in which former members alleged being subjected to strict controls and spiritual abuse.

Former YWAMers described training sessions as "very shame-driven" and said they had felt shamed for behaviours deemed unacceptable by their leaders, like using a Christian dating app or, in the case of women, wearing certain clothing.

One ex-YWAMer said her experience of leadership training had been "quite controlling" and that she had been put under pressure not to attend her grandmother's funeral because it coincided with a church service.

Former missionaries described taking part in lengthy public repentance sessions for perceived moral transgressions. There were also accounts of "healing" or "casting out" sessions to banish demons and deal with "deep sin" like homosexual thoughts or sexual activity outside heterosexual marriage.

“We ‘prayed off’ all the demons and sin and asked God to forgive them and make them whole again," said an ex-YWAMer.

While some found the “testimony night” cathartic, others described feeling pressured to confess sinful thoughts.

The report is based on the accounts of 21 current and former YWAMers spanning the last 20 years and across 18 countries.

Responding to the report, YWAM said, "We are deeply sorry to anyone who has experienced harm while being part of YWAM. No one should suffer spiritual abuse, coercion, or psychological distress in a faith-based community.

"We unequivocally condemn any form of coercive or shaming group practices, including public confession sessions that have been reported at some YWAM locations. While personal confession is a part of Christian practice, it should always be voluntary and respectful.

"Any practice that pressures individuals to disclose trauma or shame them publicly is wrong. We do not condone so-called 'healingrituals' that harm or stigmatise, and these have no place in YWAM England."

It went on to say that it does not condone "any practice that results in humiliation, exclusion, or internalised shame".

"We are grieved by reports of individuals who felt that their identity was treated as sinful or demonic, and we are reviewing how our teachings are expressed to ensure they reflect compassion, truth, and love," it said.