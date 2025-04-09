Labour MP speaks up for persecuted Christians

(Photo: Unsplash/Abel Marquez)

Jesus warned his followers that they would face persecution and even death at the hands of those who opposed his message. However, he also told them that they would be blessed for holding onto faith despite severe trials and that those who committed such evil acts against God’s people will ultimately be judged by that same God.

Now a Labour MP has highlighted the importance of remembering those Christians around the world who face severe persecution. Ruth Jones, MP for Newport West and Islwyn, writing for politics.co.uk, said that the UK must do whatever it can to ensure their sacrifices are "not in vain" and that they can one day enjoy religious freedom.

Jones noted that Christianity is the most persecuted minority faith in the world, usually due to the actions of Islamists, communists and dictatorial regimes.

“Despite the very real threat of persecution, hundreds of millions of Christians remain steadfast in their faith at great personal cost and peril," she said. "In some countries, public celebrations of Christmas are not just discouraged but life-threatening.”

Recalling her 2023 participation in the International Religious Freedom Summit in Taiwan, she recounted "harrowing reports of persecution, torture and killings".

"I pay tribute, then and now, to the unwavering strength of those who have suffered loss, baseless eviction from their homes, rejection from employment opportunities and imprisonment solely for their faith," she said.

Jones cited a number of countries as being of particular concern. While North Korea, China and various Islamic countries all get the usual attention, countries like Nigeria and Mexico are becoming increasing areas of concern, despite being heavily Christian.

Of the 5,000 Christians killed for their faith last year, most were in Nigeria, which has a significant Muslim population. Nigeria also accounted for nearly half of the 210,000 Christians forced from their homes last year.

In Mexico the issue is the cartels. Christians who oppose the bloodthirsty activities of these notorious outfits are often abducted or killed.

Jones concluded with a plea that those guilty of such violations be held accountable, adding, “The UK has demonstrated great leadership in promoting freedom of religion and belief in recent years and, as long as there are people being denied these rights, must continue to do so.

“In the words of Martin Luther King Jr, injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. And what could be more fundamental than the freedom to believe?”