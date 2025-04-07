Russell Brand, born-again Christian and media personality, charged with rape and sexual assault

Russell Brand recently converted to Christianity. (Photo: TikTok)

British comedian, actor, and outspoken Christian convert Russell Brand has been formally charged with rape and multiple counts of sexual assault, stemming from allegations involving four women dating back over two decades.

The charges, confirmed by the Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) last week, mark a major development in a case that has stirred public and media interest since it first came to light in 2023.

Brand, 49, is accused of raping a woman in Bournemouth in 1999 and indecently assaulting another in London in 2001. He also faces charges of raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Westminster in 2004, as well as an additional charge of sexual assault related to a separate woman in Westminster between 2004 and 2005. He is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 2 May.

Jaswant Narwal, Chief Crown Prosecutor for London North, confirmed the decision to bring charges, saying, “We have today authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Russell Brand with a number of sexual offences. We carefully reviewed the evidence after a police investigation into allegations made following the broadcast of a Channel 4 documentary in September 2023.

“These relate to reported non-recent offences between 1999 and 2005, involving four women,” she continued. “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The charges follow a high-profile investigation that began after a joint exposé by Channel 4 Dispatches and The Sunday Times in 2023. That investigation featured claims from five anonymous women, including an allegation of rape in Los Angeles in 2012. These earlier claims led to YouTube suspending Brand’s account and widespread public discussion about the responsibilities of media platforms and the role of fame in allegations of abuse.

Brand has consistently denied all allegations of wrongdoing. Prior to the original media reports, he posted a video on social media claiming his past relationships had been “absolutely always consensual”. He later described the accusations as “very, very painful”.

In recent years, Brand has undergone a very public spiritual transformation. Baptised in the River Thames by Christian TV personality Bear Grylls in April 2024, Brand described his conversion as a profound and personal journey. “I’m so grateful to be surrendered in Christ,” he shared on social media following his baptism.

Brand’s media persona has tended to encourage an outspoken distrust of mainstream narratives - a stance that has earned him a substantial following among conspiracy theorists.

His rebranding as a Christian influencer has included interviews with faith leaders, public declarations of moral realignment, and outspoken commentary on culture, politics, and spiritual matters. In an interview with OnlyFans model Lily Phillips, Brand spoke candidly about his shift from sexual promiscuity to spiritual commitment, telling her, “You are special and you are sacred ... You deserve to be cherished and treasured in every aspect of your life.”

Despite the seriousness of the charges, Brand continues to maintain his innocence and has not retreated from public view. His case now moves into the formal judicial process, where the details of the allegations and the evidence behind them will be examined.