Archbishop speaks of 'heartbreaking' atrocities in Ukraine

The Archbishop of Canterbury used his address to the Church of England General Synod on Friday to lament the "lies" and "remorseless fear and attack" in Ukraine.

Archbishop Justin Welby was speaking a day after welcoming the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epifaniy, to his official residence, Lambeth Palace.

During the visit, Welby said he had heard "the most heartbreaking stories of atrocities against civilians and against Orthodox clergy in occupied territory".

Despite this, he said the Patriarch had only spoken of "love for all, especially enemies".

"Of course, like all Ukrainians he feels passionately about the terrors and horrors visited on his country. The lies told and the remorseless fear and attack," said Welby.

"But the passion is not showing itself in hatred. Nor is it showing itself in weakness, but in faith and determination and a plea for support for the Church in its humanitarian work - and for Ukraine.

"Let us give that support as a Church as best we can. Let us also be determined in seeking peace."

During his speech, the Archbishop called on the UK government to restore funding to mediation and peace-building work within the Foreign Office.

He spoke of the need for the Church to engage in peacemaking, saying it reflected "the character of God", but he added that attempts to meet the Russian Orthodox Church in the last few months have been unsuccessful.

"In addition to a previous online call I had with Patriarch Kirill and Metropolitan Hilarion in February, we are seeking opportunities to meet further with the Russian Orthodox Church, but that has not been possible to date," he said.